Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to a site visit for disputed islands as part of UN-backed conciliation over their long-running maritime row covering the Gulf of Thailand.

Cambodia and Thailand have reached a significant diplomatic breakthrough regarding their long-standing territorial dispute. Both nations confirmed on November 27 that they have agreed to allow a technical site visit to the disputed islands and maritime features located in the Gulf of Thailand.

This agreement forms a critical component of the United Nations-backed conciliation proceedings designed to resolve the boundary conflict. The decision follows a week of negotiations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where both countries reported making "good technical progress" on the complex issues dividing them.

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Technical Working Group and Boundary Parameters

A joint statement issued after the talks in Malaysia detailed the establishment of a dedicated technical working group. This new body is tasked with managing the procedural aspects of the dispute resolution. Furthermore, the two governments reached an understanding regarding the specific parameters for delimiting the maritime boundary between their respective territories.

Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn characterized the technical progress achieved in Kuala Lumpur as "a step forward" for the ongoing mediation efforts. The agreement on site visits is intended to allow the UN commission to better understand the geographic and contextual realities of the disputed zones.

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Economic Stakes and Energy Reserves at Risk

The core of the maritime dispute involves overlapping claims to approximately 26,000 square kilometers of sea space. This area is of immense strategic and economic value due to its substantial natural resource deposits. Estimates suggest the region holds nearly 12 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

In addition to gas, the underwater territory contains a large quantity of oil deposits. The total economic value of these energy resources is estimated at approximately S$300 billion, which equals roughly S$386 billion. This financial stakes have fueled tensions and made the resolution of the boundary lines a priority for both governments.

Post-Conflict Stability and Diplomatic Engagement

The recent diplomatic efforts come after a period of heightened military tension in the region. The maritime row intensified significantly following two bouts of border fighting between the two countries in 2025. These conflicts exacerbated existing territorial claims and disrupted previous cooperative frameworks.

Since the end of the clashes, a fragile truce has held. Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow stated that Thailand will continue to engage constructively in the conciliation process. He expressed hope that the diplomatic tracks would see continued progress toward a final settlement.

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UN Commission Structure and Historical Precedent

The conciliation process was initiated by Cambodia in early June. This move came after Thailand unilaterally terminated a 2001 agreement that had allowed for the joint exploitation of energy reserves in the contested waters. The termination of that deal prompted Phnom Penh to seek international legal mechanisms for resolution.

The UN commission overseeing the case comprises five members from Australia, Denmark, Germany, South Africa, and France. This multilateral approach mirrors previous successes, such as the 2018 treaty signed between East Timor and Australia, which used the same UN mechanism to settle their own maritime boundary dispute.