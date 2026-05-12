Cambodia Approves Military Conscription Law, Lengthening Mandatory Service and Increasing Penalties for Refusal

Cambodian lawmakers approved on Tuesday a military conscription law that lengthens the period of mandatory service and increases penalties for those refusing to join. The news follows deadly Relations between the Southeast Asian neighbours since fighting in July and December that killed dozens of people and displaced more than a million. The new law increases the period of service to two years, while reducing the age range of conscripted recruits to 18 to 25, and increases penalties for those known to be evading service. Cambodia and Thailand have had a contentious relationship spanning decades over the demarcation of their 800km border.

Cambodia n lawmakers approved on Tuesday a military conscription law that lengthens the period of mandatory service and increases penalties for those refusing to join, following deadly Relations between the Southeast Asian neighbours since fighting in July and December that killed dozens of people and displaced more than a million.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said just ahead of the vote on Tuesday that conscription would begin this year because it was 'necessary to build up troops to protect the nation.

' The new law increases the period of service to two years, while reducing the age range of conscripted recruits to 18 to 25. Anyone who refuses to serve will face up to two years in jail during peacetime, up from one year previously. Those evading service during wartime could be jailed for up to five years, according to a copy of the new law.

Cambodia and Thailand have been at odds for decades over the demarcation of their 800km border, a legacy of the French colonial era. Cambodia, which is outgunned and outspent by Thailand's military, says Thai forces captured several areas in border provinces and has demanded their withdrawal. Hun Manet told lawmakers that Cambodia needed the new law because the country's sovereignty was 'being threatened.





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Conscription Mandatory Service Penalties For Refusal Cambodia Thailand

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