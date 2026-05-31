Cambodia Cracks Down on Online Scam Centres, Leaving Hundreds Stranded

Cambodia is carrying out its toughest crackdown yet on online scam centres, with hundreds of facilities targeted. The crackdown has left hundreds of people stranded on the streets, with many having no assets, no identification, and no means of getting home. The government estimates 300,000 people have left the country in recent months, but those without the means to escape have found themselves stranded.

Cambodia is carrying out its toughest crackdown yet on online scam centres , with hundreds of facilities targeted. In the first of a two-part series, CNA goes on the ground to find victims stranded and signs of operations shifting into smaller urban sites, while experts warn that the criminal networks behind the industry remain deeply embedded.

Abdul, a man from Uganda, was lured into the industry with promises of a teaching job in Bangkok. However, he was instead taken to a series of remote complexes in Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia, where he was forced to work in a scamming compound. Abdul was not alone, as many strangers, mostly Chinese men, were being taken on similar routes. They were all heading for the same fate - being moved into criminal scamming compounds.

A great human wave has been rolling through these back channels for months and years on end. Coordinated dragnets pulling in people from around the world to fill the ranks of a shadow workforce in secure compounds across Cambodia. Abdul was scared, fearing for his bodily organs, and when he arrived at the compound, he was given his work instructions. He was told to scam and was shown visions of easy wealth if he could meet targets.

However, after one month inside, police raided and emptied the compound, and Abdul was free. He is still trying to find a way home. The city of Phnom Penh is awash with wanderers, interlopers, the stranded and the dreary-eyed. Government-directed raids have intensified on scamming compounds around the country, and a stream of foreigners has fled Cambodia; the government estimates 300,000 people have left in recent months.

However, those without the means to escape have found themselves stranded on the streets. In early May, CNA witnessed dozens of Indonesians camped outside their nation's embassy; some were sleeping on the street, desperate for food and information. They are waiting to be processed and sent home after leaving the scam and online gambling industry. Stories of them being deceived into the work and being physically abused inside the compounds were common among the group.

And there are many more like them, from all corners of the planet. A humanitarian crisis is unfolding on the streets of Phnom Penh, with many people having no assets, no identification, and no means of getting home. Cambodia has long played down the existence of scam compounds in the country, but in recent months has shifted stance, promising to eradicate an industry that by some estimates was generating billions of dollars a year.

The government is now working to dismantle the industry, but experts warn that the criminal networks behind it remain deeply embedded. As the crackdown continues, many people are left to wonder if they will ever be able to escape the industry and find a way home





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Cambodia Online Scam Centres Crackdown Humanitarian Crisis Stranded Migrants

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