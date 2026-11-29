Cambodia delays UN least developed country status graduation to 2029. PM Hun Manet and former leader Hun Sen explain the strategic move to control borrowing costs and prepare exporters for global competition.

Prime Minister Hun Manet announced on November 27 that Cambodia will formally leave the United Nations list of least developed countries in 2029, rather than the initially considered 2027 date. This strategic postponement was communicated to investors gathered at the Cambodia International Business and Investment Forum in Phnom Penh, marking a significant shift in the nation's economic timeline. The decision aims to provide local enterprises with an extended window to fortify their competitive standing in international markets before facing the full rigors of global trade without preferential status.

Strategic Reasons for Graduation Delay

The government selected the later 2029 graduation date specifically to allow Cambodian businesses more time to strengthen their position in international markets, according to Prime Minister Hun Manet. This extended preparation period is designed to mitigate the immediate shocks that typically accompany the loss of least developed country status. The administration believes that a gradual transition allows domestic industries to adapt their supply chains and business models to higher standards of global competition without suffering sudden disruptions.

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This approach contrasts with the timeline that would have applied had Cambodia proceeded with the earlier 2027 exit strategy. By securing an additional two years under the special category, the state seeks to ensure that local manufacturers and exporters are sufficiently resilient to handle increased market pressures. The focus remains on building sustainable economic foundations rather than rushing into full integration with the high-standard global trading system.

Leadership Perspectives on Debt and Trade

Former Prime Minister Hun Sen, who currently serves as the president of the Senate, publicly addressed the reasons behind the prolonged timeline on November 26. Speaking on Facebook, he admitted that he took personal responsibility for delaying graduation during his tenure in office to protect the nation from excessive debt. He explained that the prospect of paying commercial interest rates on international loans was a primary factor in his decision to postpone the graduation process.

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Hun Sen emphasized that maintaining access to concessional financing was critical to avoiding a heavier debt burden for the country. This stance was made in response to comments from a Facebook user named Hakleng Lim, who highlighted various benefits of least developed country status. Lim pointed to reduced or zero tariffs on exports to major markets such as the European Union, ongoing development aid, and additional time to meet specific international trade obligations as key advantages of the current status.

Financial and Trade Implications of Status Loss

The transition away from least developed country status carries significant financial implications for Cambodia's borrowing costs. A UN Committee for Development Policy assessment indicates that the country may face slightly higher interest rates on new concessional loans from key partners like Japan and South Korea after graduation. While the Asian Development Bank evaluates changes to borrowing terms on a case-by-case basis, the general trend points toward more expensive capital for sovereign projects.

Trade preferences are equally affected by the impending change. The UN resident coordinator in Cambodia confirmed on November 26 that the country's access to the European Union's Everything But Arms trade preferences will end by the time graduation is finalized. Without new trade arrangements, exporters will be subject to stricter rules of origin to qualify for preferential tariffs. This means that goods must meet specific criteria regarding where they are manufactured to benefit from reduced duties in the EU market.

Meeting UN Criteria and Official Timelines

Cambodia actually met all three United Nations graduation criteria in both 2021 and 2024. These criteria evaluate a nation based on income per person, health and education indicators, and vulnerability to economic and environmental shocks. Despite meeting these thresholds, the government chose to utilize the procedural flexibility available to extend the timeline. This demonstrates a deliberate policy choice to balance economic readiness with the benefits of the special status.

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The official timeline was solidified on December 19, 2024, when the UN General Assembly granted Cambodia the five-year preparation period it had requested. Consequently, the final graduation date is set for December 19, 2029. This decision follows the graduation of Laos on November 24, which was the first country in South-east Asia to leave the list after 55 years on it. The timing allows Cambodia to align its exit strategy with broader regional economic trends while securing a manageable transition period.