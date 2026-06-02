Cambodia's Eastern Border Emerges as Major Hub for Multi-Billion Dollar Online Scam Industry

An investigation along Cambodia's eastern frontier with Vietnam uncovers a sprawling network of scam compounds, illegal gambling, and human trafficking that has transformed border towns like Bavet into a global fraud epicenter generating up to US$19 billion annually.

A recent investigation by CNA along Cambodia 's eastern border with Vietnam reveals a massive transformation of agricultural land into a hub for sophisticated online scam operations.

New roads, casino zones, and heavily guarded compounds have sprung up, with the #8 Park compound in Prey Veng province believed to be the country's largest scam complex. The chaotic border town of Bavet exemplifies this shift, where the constant flow of workers contrasts with the pervasive advertising for illegal online gambling targeting a global audience.

This phenomenon extends beyond casinos into hidden apartment complexes and business parks where human trafficking, violence, torture, and fraud-including romance scams, investment fraud, and cryptocurrency schemes-are rampant. Researchers estimate the industry generates between US$12.5 billion and US$19 billion annually, though verification is complicated by cryptocurrency and offshore structures. While hotspots like Sihanoukville and Poipet have gained notoriety, the eastern border has developed a parallel ecosystem despite recent anti-scam legislation and enforcement actions.

Experts note these transnational criminal enterprises rely on long-established smuggling routes and cross-border networks, often integrated with older illicit economies like timber and drug trafficking. The 1,158 km Cambodia-Vietnam border, with its porous sections and even compounds in 'no-man's land,' facilitates the trafficking of victims primarily from China and Vietnam. The deep roots and cross-border nature of these operations make them exceptionally difficult to eradicate





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Cambodia Vietnam Online Scams Human Trafficking Illegal Gambling Bavet Transnational Crime Cyber Fraud

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