Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Third Child, Son Nautas Madden

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have announced the birth of their son, Nautas Madden, sharing the news with a heartfelt message and a symbolic image on Instagram. The couple, who are also parents to Raddix and Cardinal, continue to prioritize their children’s privacy.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have welcomed their third child, a son named Nautas Madden , into the world. The announcement was made on Monday, May 4th, through a heartfelt Instagram post from Benji Madden , expressing their immense happiness and gratitude.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015 after being set up by Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, shared a meaningful image of a ship alongside the definition of Nautas – meaning ‘Sailor, navigator, voyager’ and the inspiring phrase ‘One who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown’. This new addition joins their family, which already includes daughter Raddix, six, and son Cardinal, two.

Consistent with their approach to parenthood, Diaz and Madden have chosen to maintain their children’s privacy, having previously confirmed that both Raddix and Cardinal were born via surrogate. The arrival of Nautas coincides with Cameron Diaz’s exciting return to acting after a decade-long break.

She is currently involved in several high-profile projects, including ‘Back in Action’ with Jamie Foxx, the Apple TV+ film ‘Outcome’ alongside Keanu Reeves, and a forthcoming ‘Shrek’ installment where she will reprise her role as Princess Fiona, scheduled for release in 2027. Cameron Diaz’s journey into motherhood began later in life, and she has openly discussed the unique perspective it brings.

Reflecting on becoming a mother at 47 in an interview with OK! magazine, she humorously stated, ‘The only pressure for me now is I have to live to be, like, 107, you know? ’ She elaborated on the feeling of vitality and wanting to be present and active for her children, acknowledging that women having children at her age often appear remarkably youthful.

Diaz expressed her desire to maintain that same energy and zest for life for the sake of her family. Her decade-long hiatus from acting allowed her to prioritize family and explore a different facet of her life, a period she deeply values.

However, she also emphasized her enduring passion for acting, describing it as ‘the best job in the world’. She expressed her excitement about collaborating with esteemed actors like Keanu Reeves and the opportunity to continue her career at a high level. The return to the screen has been met with enthusiasm from fans eager to see her back in action, and her upcoming projects promise a diverse range of roles and stories.

The couple’s announcement was characteristically private, yet filled with joy and gratitude. The choice of the name Nautas, with its nautical connotations, seems to symbolize a sense of adventure and embracing the unknown, reflecting the couple’s outlook on life and parenthood. Their commitment to protecting their children’s privacy is evident in their decision not to share photos or detailed information about them, a practice they followed with Raddix and Cardinal as well.

This approach underscores their desire to provide a normal and shielded upbringing for their children, away from the constant scrutiny of the public eye. Cameron’s previous announcement of Raddix’s birth in 2019 was similarly heartfelt and protective, expressing their overwhelming happiness while emphasizing their intention to safeguard her privacy. The family’s focus remains on creating a loving and supportive environment for their children, allowing them to grow and thrive outside the spotlight.

The news of Nautas’s arrival has been warmly received by fans and colleagues alike, who have expressed their congratulations and well wishes to the happy family. Cameron Diaz’s return to acting, coupled with the expansion of her family, marks an exciting new chapter in her life, blending her professional aspirations with her personal fulfillment





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