The article explores the limitations of using AI, such as ChatGPT, for parenting advice and emphasizes the value of human connection, lived experience, and support from a real-life village. It highlights the risks of relying too heavily on AI for important parenting decisions, and the importance of making mistakes and learning from them.

In an era where artificial intelligence is rapidly integrating into various aspects of our lives, the question of whether AI can replace the human touch, particularly in the sensitive realm of parenting, is increasingly relevant. While tools like ChatGPT offer convenience and readily available information, their limitations become apparent when contrasted with the nuanced needs of motherhood.

This is a subject that delves into the core of human experience, emotional intelligence, and the value of lived experience that AI simply cannot replicate. A close friend's recent experience highlights this contrast sharply. Returning to work after maternity leave, she initially attempted to juggle both responsibilities, seeking advice and support from ChatGPT. However, she soon found herself overwhelmed and disillusioned. While the AI provided information and suggestions, it lacked the empathy, understanding, and practical wisdom that comes from real-world experiences. This friend's reliance on ChatGPT underscores a growing trend among new mothers who turn to AI for answers to a range of parenting challenges. They are seeking advice on everything from bedtime routines and emotional support to managing work and childcare. This reliance is fueled by the overwhelming nature of modern motherhood and the allure of readily available solutions. The accessibility and seemingly perfect answers offered by AI are undeniably appealing, especially for tired and overwhelmed mothers. However, this reliance carries significant risks. It can lead to outsourcing critical decision-making processes, potentially diminishing the development of essential parenting instincts and resilience. Furthermore, constant affirmation from AI, while comforting on the surface, can create a dangerous illusion of always being right, hindering the valuable growth that comes from making mistakes and learning from them. The article also emphasizes the importance of a real support network, or what is often referred to as a village. This includes other mothers who have experience in parenting, especially those who have lived through the tough stages. These individuals offer the unique combination of empathy, practical advice, and emotional support that AI simply cannot replicate. The value of this kind of support is immeasurable, especially during stressful times such as when a child is sick. The author's personal experiences with her own support network, and the questions the other mothers asked, highlight the value of human connection and real-world experience in parenting. These experiences shaped her instinct and taught her how to deal with difficult circumstances. \The article proceeds to explore the limitations of relying on AI for parenting advice, emphasizing the importance of human connection and the value of experience. Turning to ChatGPT for parenting advice has become increasingly common, with mothers seeking support and solutions through the platform. The appeal is undeniable, as ChatGPT offers seemingly endless hacks and validation. Yet, the article stresses that parenting is not a solo endeavor. It is meant to be supported by a village of experienced individuals who offer empathy, guidance, and practical support. ChatGPT's limitations lie in its inability to understand the complexities of real-life situations and provide the nuanced advice that human interaction offers. The article points out how AI tends to validate everything we input, which can create a dangerous illusion of being always correct. This can hamper learning through making mistakes, which are vital for growth and shaping parental instincts. Outsourcing decisions to AI prevents parents from developing the resilience and adaptability necessary to navigate the challenges of parenthood effectively. Instead of learning through their own experiences, parents risk raising their children on advice polished by algorithms that have no understanding of their unique circumstances. The article highlights specific scenarios where AI might fall short. AI-generated answers are simply not a substitute for the support and wisdom that comes from human interaction. Moreover, AI is limited in its emotional intelligence and inability to grasp the nuances of human experiences. The ability to reflect, learn from mistakes, and adapt to unique situations sets human parents apart from AI programs. Instead of solving problems for us, the author advocates for building a human support system.\In conclusion, the article presents a compelling argument that ChatGPT, despite its utility in providing information and easing the mental load, cannot replace the support system every mother needs. While AI can offer convenience and instant answers, it lacks the crucial elements of human empathy, shared experience, and real-world understanding. The true value of parenting lies not just in getting it right, but also in the journey of growth, learning from mistakes, and building resilience, all of which are facilitated by the invaluable support of a human support network. The reliance on AI for major parenting decisions may prevent parents from developing the necessary skills to make informed decisions based on their own experiences, therefore undermining their confidence. Ultimately, the article encourages a shift towards cultivating and relying on the human connection in the form of the real village that all mothers need. This village provides a combination of experience, guidance, emotional support and empathy which is essential for the challenges of motherhood. The human element is a vital component of the parenting experience. The article also explores the potential pitfalls of relying on AI, such as 'AI psychosis'. The constant affirmation from AI can prevent the necessary growth, and is therefore not helpful. The experience of the author highlights the importance of learning and growing together. The value of real-life experiences, the opportunity to connect with other mothers, share experiences, seek advice and receive support during their motherhood journeys is therefore essential. Therefore, the article strongly advocates for seeking support from other humans rather than relying solely on artificial intelligence





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chatgpt Parenting Motherhood AI Support Network Family

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore residents seek purposeful and active retirement but fall short in planning, AIA Singapore study%

Read more »

Stocks rise on Nvidia-Intel deal, Fed rate cutNEW YORK: Stock markets advanced on Thursday (Sep 18), as tech shares jumped following AI chips giant Nvidia's announcement of a US$5 billion investment in struggling US rival Intel, an

Read more »

China's DeepSeek says its hit AI model cost just US$294,000 to trainBEIJING: Chinese AI developer DeepSeek said it spent US$294,000 on training its R1 model, much lower than figures reported for US rivals, in a paper that is likely to reignite debate over Beijing's place in the race to develop artificial intelligence.

Read more »

‘Almost every instructor is doing it’: How university professors are using AI, and why students are concernedStudents who spoke to CNA TODAY said that they accept the use of artificial intelligence tools for course preparation if professors are transparent, but oppose using it for grading.

Read more »

Go-Ahead Singapore replaces SBS Transit to run 27 bus routes in Tampines starting next JulyGo-Ahead Singapore will replace SBS Transit to run 27 bus routes in Tampines starting from July 5, 2026, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Sept 19).

Read more »