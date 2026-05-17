Canada: Andes Hantavirus Outbreak Linked to Cruise Ship Low Risk to General Population - Update

The overall risk to the general population in Canada from the Andes hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship remains low at this time. However, after passengers of the cruise ship were taken to a hospital for a precautionary measure after returning from the cruise, one of the individuals tested positive for the rare rodent-carried disease. The patient and their spouse, who reported minor symptoms, will remain in isolation.

The overall risk to the general population in Canada from the Andes hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship remains low at this time, Canada 's public health agency stressed.

After passengers of the cruise ship MV Hondius were taken to a hospital as part of a precautionary measure after returning from a cruise, one of the individuals tested positive for the rare rodent-carried disease. The Public Health Agency of Canada reported the incident in the western Canadian province of British Columbia





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Andes Hantavirus Outbreak Canada MV Hondius Cruise Ship Rodrigo Contreras Loyola

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