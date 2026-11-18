Canada seeks global partners for the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank, aiming to raise 100 billion euros for defence projects while welcoming nations beyond the G7.

Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced that Canada is actively inviting Mexico and other nations to join the Canada -led Defence, Security and Resilience Bank. The discussion took place on November 18, 2026, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen, China.

Global Partnerships for Defence Finance

The initiative aims to establish the world's first global defence bank to support military and security projects through low-interest lending. Canada is expanding its search for participants beyond the traditional Group of Seven framework to ensure robust international backing for the venture.

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Anand confirmed that the country is welcoming partners from both within and outside the G7 to strengthen the bank's capital base. This strategic outreach is designed to gather a diverse range of supporters to help meet the ambitious funding goals set for the new financial institution.

Support Levels and International Responses

So far, ten countries have pledged their support for the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank, including Lithuania, which recently joined the initiative. The United Kingdom has explicitly stated that it will not join the bank, while Germany remains an observer in the negotiations regarding the bank's charter.

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German officials are currently reviewing open questions related to the bank's operational framework before making a final decision. This cautious approach contrasts with the firm commitments made by other nations eager to contribute to the global defence financing effort.

Financial Targets and Implementation Timeline

The Defence, Security and Resilience Bank aims to raise approximately €100 billion, which equals $109.88 billion. These funds will be used to lend at low costs to governments and contractors for defence projects, while also offering guarantees to lenders financing smaller, riskier firms in the sector.

Pledging countries are scheduled to meet in Luxembourg on November 30, 2026, to sign the articles of agreement. This formalization will officially establish the bank and set the stage for its operations in supporting global defence and security initiatives.