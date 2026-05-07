Canada May Limit Chinese EV Imports to Prevent Dominance

Government officials are discussing whether to give various automakers their own specific allocation within a newly agreed 49,000-vehicle annual import quota at a reduced 6.1% tariff rate. This is to ensure that a single automaker does not dominate the quota as they enter the Canadian market.

BYD and Tesla may soon face limits on how many Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) they can bring into Canada as government officials discuss whether they should give various automakers their own specific allocation within a newly agreed 49,000-vehicle annual import quota at a reduced 6.1% tariff rate .

Discussions also include whether they should limit how much space each company can use. This is to ensure that a single automaker does not dominate the quota as they enter the Canadian market,Prime Minister Mark Carney agreed to the quota in January, opening the door for Chinese automakers such as BYD, Chery, and Geely to enter Canada’s EV market for the first time, while also allowing Tesla and other automakers producing vehicles in China to enter the country.

In a government notice, it said an initial 24,500 import permits would be made available on a ‘first-come, first-served’ basis until Aug 31, although it remains unclear how the quota system will work after that as discussions continue, officials who wanted to remain anonymous tol





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