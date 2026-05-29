Canadian Online Seller Pleads Guilty to Aiding Suicide in 14 Ontario Deaths

A Toronto‑based man admitted to selling sodium nitrite online, leading to 14 suicides across Ontario, and pleaded guilty to counselling and aiding suicide, resulting in the withdrawal of murder charges.

A 60‑year‑old Canadian man admitted in a Newmarket courtroom on May 29 that he had helped 14 people end their lives by selling them a legal yet highly lethal chemical online.

The defendant, identified by authorities as Kenneth Law, entered his plea without emotion as Ontario Superior Court of Justice Justice Michelle Fuerst presided over the hearing. Prosecutors had originally charged him with 14 counts of first‑degree murder and an equal number of counselling‑or‑aiding‑suicide offenses, but a plea agreement allowed the murder allegations to be withdrawn in exchange for a guilty plea to the lesser, though still severe, suicide‑related charges.

The Crown will now seek a sentencing range that reflects the gravity of enabling multiple self‑inflicted deaths while avoiding a full murder trial. Law, a trained engineer who was working as a cook in a luxury hotel in Toronto at the time of his arrest, operated several web portals beginning in 2020 that marketed sodium nitrite and other substances that can be used to induce rapid death.

Sodium nitrite is a common food‑preservative salt when used in low concentrations, but in larger doses it interferes with the body's ability to carry oxygen, leading to fatal hypoxia. Between 2020 and early 2023, Law shipped more than 1,200 packages of the chemical to customers in over 40 countries, with roughly 160 parcels destined for addresses within Canada.

The victims, ranging in age from 16 to 36, were residents of Ontario who purchased the product with the explicit intention of ending their lives. The court heard that the prosecution will ask the judge to impose a prison term of up to 14 years, the maximum sentence for counselling or aiding suicide under Canada's Criminal Code, while emphasizing the profound loss to families and the broader public safety implications.

The case has sparked an international investigation into cross‑border sales of potentially lethal chemicals. Law's websites attracted scrutiny from law‑enforcement agencies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and other jurisdictions, prompting the British National Crime Agency to launch an inquiry in April into the deaths of 112 people in the UK who had bought similar suicide‑assistance items from Canadian‑based sellers. Canadian authorities have also conducted welfare checks on individuals who ordered the substances, aiming to prevent further tragedies.

Legal experts note that first‑degree murder in Canada carries a mandatory life sentence with no possibility of parole for at least 25 years, highlighting the significance of the plea deal that removed those charges. The outcome of Law's sentencing will be closely watched as a benchmark for how the justice system balances deterrence, public health concerns, and the rights of individuals seeking to purchase chemicals that, while legal for industrial purposes, can be weaponized for self‑harm





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Sodium Nitrite Aiding Suicide Online Illegal Sales Ontario Court Cross‑Border Investigation

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