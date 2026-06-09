Candidates for UN Secretary-General call for strengthening human rights, respect for international law, and reforms

Several candidates running to be the next head of the United Nations called for a strengthening of human rights and respect for international law and bolstering the organisation through reforms during a debate in Geneva on Tuesday (Jun 9).

Several candidates running to be the next head of the United Nations called for a strengthening of human rights and respect for international law and bolstering the organisation through reforms during a debate in Geneva on Tuesday (Jun 9).

Four of the five candidates to succeed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who completes his second five-year term at the end of this year, laid out their visions for the role at a time when the UN faces a severe financial crisis triggered by cuts from major humanitarian donors. The organisation is also contending with US$4 billion in unpaid US arrears, multiplying conflicts, and widespread violations of international law.

Maria ‌Fernanda Espinosa, a former foreign affairs minister and defence minister in Ecuador, said the crisis required an energetic leader. Rebeca Grynspan, a former vice president of Costa Rica who described herself as a daughter of peace as her parents fled Europe as refugees during World War Two, called for the UN to work more closely with other regional institutions to bolster peace and security.

Michelle Bachelet, the former Chilean president, placed human rights at the centre of her vision for the role. When asked by reporters after the debate if she risked being vetoed by the United States for supporting women's sexual reproductive rights Bachelet said she would be honoured if it happened.

Macky Sall, former president of Senegal, told delegates via a pre-recorded video interview that he would address what he described as a fragmented international system by placing development at the centre of peace building. Rafael Grossi from Argentina, who is currently the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, chose not to send a video message





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United Nations Secretary-General Human Rights International Law Reforms Financial Crisis Major Humanitarian Donors Cuts Multiplying Conflicts Widespread Violations Of International Law Energetic Leader Early Action Hub Regional Institutions Human Rights Sexual Reproductive Rights Chilean President Development At The Centre Of Peace Building Fragmented International System Director-General Of The International Atomic E Argentina

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