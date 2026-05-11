Cannes Film Festival 2021 Preview

A roundup of the films, filmmakers expected to attend, and major announcements to look out for at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. The festival promises to showcase a variety of stories, genres, and directors. Some of the notable films include One Piece, The Bear, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Paper Johnnie, and Jaws of Life.

This image released by Neon shows Hoyeon in a scene from Hope. The Cannes Film Festival , held annually in France, is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world.

The red carpet event will feature a selection of the most anticipated movies of the year. The festival has been an unparalleled showcase for some of the best in cinema for over 78 years. Notable films showcased in previous years include Oscar nominees like Sentimental Value, The Secret Agent, and It Was Just an Accident. This year promises to produce a crop of contenders as well.

In recent years, movies like Parasite and Anora have launched at Cannes and gone on to win best picture at the Academy Awards. At the opening ceremony, Cannes will also bestow an honorary Palme d'Or on Peter Jackson and Barbra Streisand. The HBO series, starring Naomi Hong-jin, Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, and Taylor Russell, is set to make its presence felt this year.

James Gray's latest, an American-set drama, and Cristian Mungiu's latest Romanian-Norwegian love story are also worth noting. Last year's Palme d'Or winner, Jane Schoenburn's new film, will also be featured. Other notable movies include, Pawel Pawlikowski's German author road trip, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's French-language debut, Kore-eda's Japanese-made drama, French filmmaker Arthur Harari's latest, Andrey Zvyagintsev's new film, Director Soderbergh's documentary on John Lennon's final interview, Penélope Cruz's latest, and Alejandro Almodovar's personal film





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