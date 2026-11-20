A two-car accident along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 on Nov 20 left one car flipped onto its roof. A 55-year-old woman was taken conscious to hospital, while a 65-year-old man is assisting police investigations.

The accident occurred along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 towards Buangkok Green at about 9.15am. Set as preferred sourceA two-car crash on Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 left one car upside down.

Police and SCDF were alerted at about 9.15am on Nov 20. A 55-year-old woman was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. A 65-year-old man is helping with police investigations. LTA told motorists to avoid the two leftmost lanes.

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Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 Accident

Traffic Police said injury crashes rose from 3,748 in early 2025 to 3,869 in early 2026. SINGAPORE - A woman was conscious when taken to hospital after a two-car accident in Ang Mo Kio on Nov 20, following which a car had turned turtle. The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 at about 9.15am.

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In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said the accident, which occurred in the direction of Buangkok Green involved cars driven by a 55-year-old female and a 65-year-old male. The woman was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while the male driver is assisting with investigations, the authorities said. LTA alerted on X at 9.42am of an accident on Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 (towards CTE) before CTE, advising motorists to avoid the two leftmost lanes.

The Traffic Police said the number of road traffic accidents and casualties in the first half of 2026 continued to show an upward trend over the past three years. The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in the same period in 2026. A woman was taken to hospital after a car flipped onto its roof along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 on Friday (Nov 20).

Traffic Injury Statistics Rise

Photos from the scene showed the car lying upside down across a lane, with visible damage to its doors and side mirrors. The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 9.15am. In response to AsiaOne's queries, police said a 55-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were involved in the accident.

SCDF said the woman was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while the man is assisting police with ongoing investigations. Following the accident, the Land Transport Authority warned motorists in a post on social media platform X at 9.42am to avoid lanes three and four.

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According to the Traffic Police's mid-year road traffic statistics, number of accidents resulting in injuries and fatalities increased by 2.7 per cent to 3,929 in the first half of 2026, compared to the same period last year.