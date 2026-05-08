The article discusses the impact of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) on career development pathways and the importance of continuous learning to stay employable in today's fast-changing world.

Add CNA as a trusted source to help Google better understand and surface our content in search results. In today’s fast-changing world, career development pathways are no longer as straightforward as they once were.

From new entrants to mid-career professionals stepping into leadership roles, many are grappling with the impact of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) on industries and business transformation. (SSG) sheds light on this shift. From 2022 to 2025, demand for AI capabilities more than doubled across sectors and about a quarter of work tasks can now be significantly aided by AI.

At the same time, human-centric core skills such as problem-solving, collaboration and communication remain essential for navigating new technologies. As disruption accelerates, workers find themselves adapting to new ways of doing the same task or transitioning into new roles. This underscores the importance of continuous learning to keep up with industry demands and stay employable.

‘Lifelong learning goes beyond formal education or attending courses,’ said Mr Jack Lim, executive director of SMU Academy, the professional training arm of Singapore Management University (SMU). ‘It is about aligning skills with real work and ensuring that individuals, employers and training providers are moving in the same direction. ’ Established in 2017, SMU Academy offers more than 1,500 continuing education courses and programmes across focus areas where demand for skills remains strong and industries are being reshaped.

AI and data analytics are among the focus areas at SMU Academy, supporting business innovation and Singapore’s growing digital economy.

‘SMU Academy designs its programmes to keep pace with industry transformation, preparing learners with the capabilities and future-ready skills needed to thrive in an evolving economy,’ said Mr Lim. ‘This helps ensure that what we offer remains relevant and translates into real outcomes, whether supporting individuals in reskilling and career growth or helping organisations build critical capabilities. ’ With skills becoming outdated more quickly, higher education is rethinking traditional learning models.

Shorter, bite-sized courses allow learners to reskill and upskill continuously, apply new knowledge at work, and pause or resume learning to match their career needs. SMU Academy’s stackable modular courses are designed with this in mind. Its programmes cater to different entry points, from one- or two-day courses covering foundational skills to specialist advanced certificates and degrees.

Learners can earn a standalone credential or stack them over time, building towards an SMU Academy’s stackable and modular offerings are part of a broader move to create more seamless learning pathways, says its executive director Jack Lim.

‘Most adults are balancing work, family and other commitments, so they need greater adaptability in how they acquire new skills,’ said Mr Lim. ‘The stackable and modular structure makes learning more manageable and lowers the barrier to entry, especially for mid-career professionals. ‘This approach also supports more personalised learning pathways. Individuals can choose modules based on their career goals or immediate job requirements, rather than following a fixed curriculum.

’ For example, someone pivoting to a data-related role can start with foundational analytics courses, while another may focus on digital marketing or leadership. Learners can then accumulate credentials at their own pace, progressing to an IGD and eventually the IPMDE. Post-polytechnic diploma holders also have the option to fast-track this pathway at SMU.

‘THE MODULAR, STACKABLE STRUCTURE PROVIDES FLEXIBILITY, RELEVANCE AND PROGRESSION. IT RECOGNISES THE SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE INDIVIDUALS ALREADY HAVE, MAKING IT MORE EFFICIENT FOR THEM TO BUILD ON THESE WITHOUT STARTING FROM SCRATCH. ’A LEARNER-CENTRIC APPROACH TO RESKILLING AND UPSKILLING To ensure industry relevance, SMU Academy’s programmes are designed in partnership with the government, industry partners and the wider community. As part of the curriculum, students tackle real-world projects and case studies, gaining practical experience that translates into job-ready skills.

Courses at SMU Academy adopt a practice-oriented approach that integrates academic depth, real-world business cases and interdisciplinary learning. Taught by both industry experts and SMU faculty, modules are delivered through a blend of online, in-person and hybrid formats, making it easier for working adults to fit learning into their schedules. Classroom sessions present opportunities to network and interact with peers, while e-learning allows participants to keep up with their studies despite busy schedules.

SMU Academy trains more than 25,000 individuals annually, including repeat learners, helping professionals and organisations remain resilient in the face of increasing competition and disruptio





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Career Development Artificial Intelligence Lifelong Learning SMU Academy Stackable Modular Courses Reskilling And Upskilling Industry Relevance Learner-Centric Approach

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mid-Career Professionals in Singapore Reject Corporate Ladder in Favor of Work-Life BalanceA growing number of mid-career professionals in Singapore are stepping away from the traditional pursuit of corporate success, prioritizing personal well-being and fulfillment over promotions and higher salaries. This shift, highlighted in a recent Reddit discussion, reflects broader concerns about burnout, work-life balance, and the true cost of career advancement.

Read more »

Dick Lee Reflects on 50-Year Music Career, Life Lessons, and Regrets at 70Singaporean music legend Dick Lee shares insights on creativity, career choices, and personal regrets in a candid interview as he approaches his 70th birthday. Known for hits like Home and collaborations with Asian icons, Lee discusses his journey, philosophy on life, and advice for the younger generation.

Read more »

Cassandra Lee on Info-communications Media Development Authority (Amendment) BillThe regulation of media companies is not just about economics, but about the role media plays in society – shaping public understanding and discourse. With this in mind, MP Cassandra Lee noted that the Info-communications Media Development Authority (Amendment) Bill focuses on traditional media companies.

Read more »

Bedok, Bukit Panjang and Tiong Bahru-Redhill designated as Age Well NeighbourhoodsThree more estates with a higher senior population will receive community health services, home assistance programmes, as well as amenities. Bedok, Bukit Panjang and Tiong Bahru-Redhill are set to get more support under the Age Well Neighbourhoods (AWN) programme.

Read more »