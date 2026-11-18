World number three Carlos Alcaraz advances toward the ATP Finals semi-finals with a straight-sets victory over Daniil Medvedev in Turin, extending his winning streak to 11 matches.

World number three Carlos Alcaraz secured a commanding victory over Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2026, in Turin, Italy, to position himself at the threshold of the ATP Finals semi-finals. The Spaniard defeated the Russian player with a straightforward scoreline of 6-2 and 6-4, demonstrating dominant form that suggests he is peaking at the perfect moment for the season-ending championship.

Alcaraz, currently aiming for his first ATP Finals title, has now extended his current winning streak to 11 consecutive matches. This impressive run follows his recent triumphs in back-to-back tournaments in Vienna and Paris, signaling a strong return to elite status after a challenging period on the professional tour.

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Alcaraz Dominates Match Play in Turin

The 23-year-old Spaniard found minimal resistance from Medvedev, who was once the ATP Finals champion six years ago. Alcaraz took control of the opening set by securing two consecutive breaks of serve, establishing an early lead that the Russian could not overcome. The momentum carried directly into the second set, where Alcaraz achieved another early break, further cementing his superiority on the court.

Despite Medvedev's experience, he struggled to match the raw power and consistency displayed by Alcaraz throughout the contest. The match concluded when Medvedev sent a return into the net, handing the victory to the world number three. The result highlights the significant gap in current form between the two competitors, with Alcaraz looking increasingly invincible in his recent outings.

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Health Status and Injury Management

During the match, Alcaraz was forced to take a medical timeout and had his left thigh bandaged. Despite this brief interruption and the visible injury management, the Spaniard maintained his high level of performance. The physical issue had no discernible negative impact on his game, as he continued to serve effectively and control the rallies without any drop in intensity.

Alcaraz served out the final games to clinch the victory, proving that his physical condition remained robust despite the earlier concern. His ability to overcome this minor setback further underscores his mental and physical resilience, qualities that are essential for a player competing in a high-stakes environment like the ATP Finals.

Path to Semi-Finals and Group Standings

To officially confirm his spot in the last four with a match to spare, Alcaraz must await the outcome of the other group match between Flavio Cobolli and Frances Tiafoe. This remaining match will determine whether Alcaraz can secure his semi-final position early or if he must prepare for a potential decider in his final group stage game.

The Spaniard has won three titles since his return to the tour at the US Open, following a four-month break necessitated by a wrist injury. His recent form, including becoming the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam by claiming his seventh major title at the Australian Open this year, demonstrates his continued dominance in men's tennis.

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Historical Context and Future Prospects

Alcaraz's current trajectory places him in a historic position within the sport, having already achieved the career Grand Slam at a young age. His performance in Turin not only boosts his ranking and confidence but also sets the stage for a potential championship run at the ATP Finals.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will remain on Alcaraz's ability to maintain this 11-match winning streak. His matchup against Medvedev serves as a clear indicator of his current form, suggesting that he is well-prepared to challenge for the prestigious season-ending title in the coming days.