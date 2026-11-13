Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Stomach Bug Ahead of 2026 ATP Finals in Turin

Carlos Alcaraz arrives in Turin for the 2026 ATP Finals despite a stomach issue. The Spanish star seeks his first year-end championship with renewed confidence and a new coaching dynamic.

Carlos Alcaraz cut short his training session on Nov 13 due to a sudden stomach problem, but the Spanish tennis star assured reporters he was recovering well ahead of the 2026 ATP Finals in Turin. Despite waking up with an upset stomach that prevented him from eating breakfast, Alcaraz told the press that his condition was improving with each passing hour. He described his current state as feeling better and better as he prepares for the season-ending event.

Alcaraz Recovers Quickly From Setback

Alcaraz admitted that being forced to stop practice early on the centre court, with many spectators watching, left a bitter taste in his mouth. However, he emphasized that his mental focus remains sharp and that the physical setback is not derailing his preparations. The twenty-two-year-old noted that while his team is being careful with his diet, he still occasionally eats foods that are not ideally suited for peak athletic performance. This candid admission highlights the challenges of maintaining strict dietary discipline while traveling and competing at the highest level of the sport.

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Entering Turin With Unshakable Confidence

Alcaraz arrives at the final tournament of the 2026 season with significant momentum and high expectations. He is competing in his fourth appearance at the ATP Finals, where he is now seeking his first championship title at this prestigious year-end event. Since returning from a four-month absence caused by a wrist injury in late August, Alcaraz has demonstrated remarkable resilience and form. His recent resume includes victories in Tokyo, Vienna, and Paris, showcasing his ability to dominate on various surfaces and in different competitive environments.

Although his run at the US Open ended in the quarter-finals with a loss to Ben Shelton, the overall trajectory of his 2026 campaign suggests he is in excellent physical condition. Alcaraz stated that he believes this year could be the one where he finally secures the title in Turin. He highlighted that his mental freshness and readiness to face any difficulties make this appearance different from previous attempts. This psychological edge is crucial for a player who has often fallen short in the final stages of major tournaments in past years.

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New Coaching Era Begins With Ferrero

A significant change defines Alcaraz's approach to this tournament, as he parted ways with long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero at the end of the previous season. Their highly successful partnership, which yielded six Grand Slam titles and 24 tour-level trophies, concluded after years of dominance. Alcaraz expressed that it will feel a bit weird not having Ferrero by his side immediately, acknowledging the long history they share. However, he remains excited about the prospect of reconnecting with his former coach and discussing his game strategy for the upcoming matches.

The transition to a new coaching structure adds a layer of intrigue to the ATP Finals. Alcaraz's decision to separate from Ferrero marks a pivotal moment in his career, signaling a desire to evolve his tactical development. Fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see how this change influences his performance on the big stage. The Spanish star's ability to maintain his competitive edge while navigating this professional shift will be a key narrative throughout the tournament.

Looking Ahead To The Title Chase

As the 2026 ATP Finals commence in Turin, all eyes are on Carlos Alcaraz to see if he can convert his recent form into a year-end crown. The combination of his recovered physical health, mental fortitude, and the excitement of a new chapter in his career positions him as a formidable contender. Alcaraz's statement that he is feeling better and better provides a positive indicator for his team and supporters. The world of tennis is now waiting to see if the 2026 season will finally be the one where Alcaraz achieves his dream of lifting the ATP Finals trophy in Italy.