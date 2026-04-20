Carrie Wong and Romeo Tan Achieve All-Time Favourite Artiste Status at Star Awards 2026

Local television stars Carrie Wong and Romeo Tan were honored with the All-Time Favourite Artiste award at the Star Awards 2026, celebrating their enduring contributions and popularity within the industry.

The prestigious Star Awards 2026 reached a pinnacle of emotional resonance as local television stars Carrie Wong and Romeo Tan were officially inducted into the hall of fame, receiving the coveted All-Time Favourite Artiste accolade. This milestone award is exclusively reserved for performers who have demonstrated enduring popularity throughout their careers, specifically requiring a cumulative tally of 10 Top 10 Most Popular Artiste trophies.

As the two stars took to the stage, the atmosphere was thick with nostalgia, gratitude, and a profound sense of accomplishment, marking a defining chapter in the landscape of Singaporean entertainment. Carrie Wong, 32, delivered a deeply moving acceptance speech that reflected on the arduous journey she has undertaken since her debut. She acknowledged the turbulent nature of the industry, noting that her path was punctuated by both exhilarating triumphs and debilitating moments of self-doubt. For Carrie, the award represents more than just a trophy; it is a testament to the resilience required to survive in show business. She emphasized that true growth is not found in momentary displays of strength, but in the quiet, persistent decision to keep moving forward despite the urge to quit. Her commitment to the craft remains steadfast as she looks toward the future, promising to approach every upcoming role with the same dedication that propelled her to this pinnacle of success. During a backstage interview, she offered a poignant message to her younger self, urging the version of her that was just starting out to walk with courage, reassuring her that even when things do not go as planned, the eventual destination is worth the struggle. Romeo Tan, 41, shared a similarly sentimental perspective, tracing his origins back to his days as a humble part-time actor. He recalled the early years spent standing in the shadows, waiting for his moment to shine, and contrasting that anonymity with his current status as an industry leader. The validation he received from strangers on the street and fellow actors became the fuel that sustained him during long nights and difficult criticisms. His journey from a young boy known as Little Fatty, who spent his childhood mesmerized by the television screen, to a decorated veteran, served as an inspiration to aspiring actors everywhere. He expressed deep gratitude toward his mother and his past self, dedicating the achievement to the hard work that allowed his dreams to manifest into reality. With his recent standout performance in the 2025 blockbuster series Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story also earning him a Best Actor nomination, Romeo continues to prove that his trajectory in the industry is far from reaching its final chapter





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Star Awards 2026 Carrie Wong Romeo Tan Singapore Television All-Time Favourite Artiste

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