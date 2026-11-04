Carrie Wong Reflects on Emotional Challenges Filming Ah Girl with Child Actors

Carrie Wong discusses the emotional toll of playing a toxic mother in the award-winning film Ah Girl, highlighting the raw performances of child actors Ong Xuan Jing and Sydney Wong.

Actress Carrie Wong opened up about the intense emotional experience of shooting her debut film role in Ah Girl during an interview with AsiaOne on Nov 2, 2026. The 32-year-old Singaporean star plays Mummy, a toxic and manipulative mother to the young protagonist Ang Swee Swee, portrayed by seven-year-old newcomer Ong Xuan Jing.

Wong described the filming process as heartbreaking, citing the psychological weight of portraying adult gaslighting directed at a child.

Carrie Wong Details Heartbreaking Filming Experience

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Wong revealed that the severity of her character's behavior, which involves threatening and gaslighting Swee Swee for things she did not do, required her to step away from the set frequently to compose herself. She recalled a specific moment where Xuan Jing, who was only seven at the time, stared at her with tears welling up, forcing Wong to confront the harsh reality of her character's actions. Despite director Ang Geck Geck Priscilla instructing her to remain firm for the scene, Wong felt immense guilt and depression, noting that she had to take breather breaks outside the set to prevent crying when she was not supposed to.

Authentic Child Performances Inspire Veteran Actress

In contrast to her own calculated performance, Wong found that the genuine, unfiltered reactions of the child actors Ong Xuan Jing and Sydney Wong, who plays the younger sister Ah Tian, deeply impacted her professional perspective. Wong admitted that while people assumed she taught the newcomers, she actually learned from their natural ability to express raw emotion without the self-consciousness that often accompanies seasoned acting. She observed that the children did not understand the concept of acting, meaning their fun and tears were completely authentic, which made Wong question if she had neglected this crucial element of her own craft over a decade in showbiz.

Building Rapport with Young Co-Stars in Malaysia

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To bridge the gap with Xuan Jing, Wong engaged in meaningful conversations over meals with the young actor and her mother while filming took place in Malaysia. She noted that Xuan Jing was initially shy but gradually opened up after Wong took the time to observe and respect the child's close relationship with her own mother. This period of bonding allowed Wong to better understand the dynamics at play on set, helping her navigate the difficult scenes with a deeper sense of empathy for the young performer who had to carry such heavy emotional burdens.

Director Priscilla Draws From Personal Childhood Trauma

The narrative of Ah Girl, set in Singapore in 1994, is heavily influenced by director Ang Geck Geck Priscilla's own childhood experiences, specifically her estrangement from her mother. Wong spent time discussing the role with Priscilla, who has cut contact with her own mother, to understand the insecurity and constant need for validation that drives Mummy. Wong viewed the characters of Mummy and the father, James, as struggling adults who failed to find proper ways to communicate with their children, resulting in a toxic environment where Swee Swee was forced to mature quickly and protect her sister.

International Recognition and Future Takeaways

The film has garnered significant acclaim, winning the Best ASEAN Film and New Voices Award at the Bangkok International Film Festival and taking home the Best Asian Feature Film prize at the 37th Singapore International Film Festival Silver Screen Awards on Oct 31. Wong, who began filming in 2024 with the sole focus on mastering the role, hopes the movie serves as a vital takeaway for parents and young couples, urging them to listen genuinely to their children and communicate openly to understand their needs rather than imposing their own unresolved traumas."