The Court of Arbitration for Sport has overturned the Confederation of African Football's decision, officially reinstating Senegal as the winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ( CAS) has officially reinstated Senegal as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions. This landmark ruling came on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, in Lausanne, Switzerland. The international tribunal upheld Senegal's appeal against the Confederation of African Football ( CAF), reversing the earlier decision that stripped the team of their title. Senegal captain Sadio Mane and his teammates were thus vindicated in their long legal battle for recognition.

The Controversial Final Match Details

Senegal defeated the host nation Morocco 1-0 after extra time in the final held in Rabat in January 2025. The match ended in chaos when a penalty was awarded against Senegal late in regulation time. Senegal players walked off the pitch for 14 minutes in protest. Several squad members returned to the dressing room before eventually resuming the game. Morocco missed the resulting spot kick, which sent the contest into extra time. Sadio Mane and his teammates capitalized on the second half to score the decisive winner.

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Caf Strips Title Two Months Later

Despite the on-pitch victory, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board reversed the result two months after the final. The governing body ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match due to the walk-off. Consequently, CAF declared Morocco champions by awarding them a 3-0 victory on the scoresheet. This decision sparked immediate outrage and a swift legal response from the Senegalese football federation. The team rejected the forfeit ruling, arguing that the referee did not commit any error of law during the incident.

Legal Battle Before The Court Of Arbitration For Sport

Senegal lodged an appeal to the highest sporting court, CAS, on March 25. The case was heard on October 8 by a specialized panel of legal experts. The tribunal was presided over by French sports law expert Gerald Simon. The panel received assistance from Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli. Hamburg-based attorney and University of Zurich law professor Ulrich Haas also served on the panel. The CAS secretary general, Matthieu Reeb, confirmed the panel's findings regarding the referee's conduct during the match.

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Impact On Senegal And African Football

The reinstatement restores the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title to Senegal's history books. It validates the performances of the entire squad and coaching staff throughout the tournament. The ruling also clarifies the legal standing of player protests in international competitions. Football fans in Dakar and across the continent can now celebrate the official victory without ambiguity. The decision resolves a lingering dispute that has affected the team's status for over a year.

Next Steps For The Winning Team

Senegal can now officially participate in future tournaments as the reigning champions. The team will likely use this victory as motivation for upcoming continental and global competitions. The resolution of this case sets a precedent for how walk-offs are handled in professional football. It emphasizes the importance of due process in sporting disputes. The CAS ruling provides finality to a chapter that has defined recent African football history.