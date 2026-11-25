CaseTrust marks the first car-sharing operators in Singapore. CASE accredits Car Lite, GetGo, and Tribecar for better standards and dispute resolution.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) announced on Tuesday, November 24, that three major car-sharing operators have received the prestigious CaseTrust Accreditation mark. Car Lite, GetGo, and Tribecar are the first firms in the sector to achieve this recognition, which signals their adherence to rigorous industry benchmarks. This milestone marks a significant shift in regulatory oversight for digital mobility platforms in Singapore.

These accredited companies collectively manage a substantial fleet of approximately 5,000 vehicles. Their services are accessible to the public across nearly 3,000 designated locations throughout Singapore. The rapid expansion of their footprint underscores the growing popularity of shared mobility solutions among local residents and commuters seeking flexible transportation options.

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Enhanced Standards For Vehicle Maintenance

Under the scheme, operators must demonstrate their commitment to maintaining safe and roadworthy vehicles through proper vehicle maintenance regimes. The CaseTrust mark identifies operators that have met enhanced standards for vehicle maintenance, pricing transparency, fair-trading practices and dispute resolution. This accreditation ensures that users can rely on well-maintained assets, reducing the risk of mechanical failures or safety hazards during rental periods.

Consumers using car-sharing services can now make more informed choices by looking out for the CaseTrust mark. This visual indicator serves as a guarantee that the operator has undergone thorough vetting processes. It provides peace of mind that the vehicles being rented are subject to strict inspection protocols, thereby protecting renters from potential liabilities associated with poorly maintained cars.

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Transparency In Pricing And Fair Trading

Operators are also required to adopt transparent and fair-trading practices such as disclosing all prices and surcharges upfront. This requirement eliminates the hidden fees that often plague the sharing economy. By mandating clear cost structures, CASE aims to prevent confusion and ensure that customers know exactly what they are paying for before they commit to a booking.

The accreditation also demands obtaining consumers' explicit consent for membership subscriptions and renewals. Furthermore, companies must clearly set out the terms governing late returns, vehicle damage, repair charges and insurance excess. These measures are designed to empower users with full knowledge of their rights and obligations, reducing the likelihood of unexpected financial burdens.

Dispute Resolution Mechanisms

As accredited operators, the three companies will now have clear complaint-handling procedures. They must resolve consumer complaints within 21 working days, providing consumers with greater assurance that disputes will be addressed promptly and fairly. This strict timeline forces companies to prioritize customer satisfaction and operational efficiency in their support departments.

DATA FROM CASE REVEALS THE NEED FOR SUCH REGULATIONS. The consumer watchdog said on Tuesday (Nov 24) that it received 168 consumer complaints involving the car-sharing industry between Jan 1 and Oct 31. Common issues included unexpected or disputed charges, including insurance excess, towing fees, loss-of-use charges and administrative fees. These statistics highlight the prevalence of billing disputes in an unregulated or lightly regulated market.

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Industry Standards And Future Outlook

These complaints underscore the importance of greater transparency, clearer contractual terms and effective dispute resolution mechanisms. CASE president Melvin Yong highlighted that car-sharing should make life easier for consumers, and not worry about unexpected bills or disputes over vehicle damage. Yong described the accreditation of three car-sharing operators as an important step towards raising standards across the industry.

Yong emphasized that consumers deserve clear pricing, well-maintained vehicles and fair treatment when things go wrong. On Tuesday, CASE also launched a consumer guidebook providing practical advice on using car-sharing services responsibly. This publication explains what consumers should look out for before, during and after a booking, further supporting informed decision-making.