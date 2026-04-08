Cash Relief for Platform Workers and Taxi Drivers Due to Tripartism, Says Yeo Wan Ling

NTUC Assistant Secretary-General Yeo Wan Ling states that the $200 cash relief for platform workers and taxi drivers is a result of strong tripartite discussions to counter escalating petrol prices. The relief is aimed at supporting workers facing financial strain.

The announcement of a $200 cash relief for platform workers and taxi drivers , designed to mitigate the effects of escalating petrol prices , is a direct result of robust discussions within the tripartite framework, according to NTUC Assistant Secretary-General Yeo Wan Ling. Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow unveiled the relief measure in Parliament, acknowledging the financial strain placed on these workers due to rising fuel costs.

Yeo emphasized that this support did not materialize spontaneously, but rather stemmed from the active engagement and advocacy of the labor movement, in conjunction with platform operators. This collaborative effort aimed to alleviate the increasing cost pressures faced by workers in the face of ongoing economic uncertainties. The cash relief, slated for disbursement from the end of April, seeks to provide crucial financial assistance to delivery workers, private-hire car drivers, and taxi drivers grappling with elevated petrol prices. All platform workers who earn over $500 per month across all platform operators will be eligible for the payout, ensuring widespread accessibility of the aid. \Yeo Wan Ling's Facebook post highlighted the necessity to extend similar support to self-employed combi bus drivers and limousine drivers, who encounter comparable economic challenges. She stressed the importance of a comprehensive approach that considers the diverse needs of the transportation sector workforce. NTUC is committed to fostering collaboration with the government and industry stakeholders to ensure the effective delivery of assistance to affected workers. The organization also advocates for service buyers to proactively review and revise existing contracts, especially when rising fuel costs significantly impact livelihoods. Yeo cautioned that workers should not bear these financial burdens independently, and the union will continue to champion a broader range of practical support measures to safeguard all workers' financial stability. Addressing the persistent rise in pump prices, she underscored the union's commitment to protecting the interests of the affected workforce. \Senior Minister Siow explained the government’s stance against intervening to directly influence petrol prices. He stated that Singapore, as an open economy, must allow fuel prices to reflect market dynamics. Artificially suppressing prices could lead to supply disruptions, ultimately harming the country. Instead, the government opted to provide targeted financial assistance to small-medium enterprises, companies, and individuals directly impacted by fuel price fluctuations. This strategic approach ensures support reaches those most in need without compromising the integrity of the market. The government’s decision reflects a commitment to a balanced approach, focusing on helping affected workers without interfering with market forces. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has contributed to the steady increase in pump prices over the past month, which has triggered increased pressure on drivers and workers. The response from the government and NTUC underlines the commitment to ensuring workers are taken care of during times of crisis. The tripartite discussion and agreement shows the solidarity and cooperation between different parties in order to provide assistance to the workers. The cash relief is designed to give the workers a financial cushion to help with the rising fuel prices





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Cash Relief Platform Workers Taxi Drivers Petrol Prices Tripartism NTUC

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