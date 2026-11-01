Casuarina Landed Homes Resale Prices $3.08M to $4.848M Upper Thomson Road Guide

Explore Casuarina landed estates near Upper Thomson Road. Resale prices range from $3.08 million to $4.848 million. Learn about house styles, rebuilding rules, and local amenities in this detailed guide.

A recent property tour highlighted the distinctive Casuarina landed estate located off Upper Thomson Road in Singapore. The analysis covered diverse architectural styles, current market values, and essential living details for prospective residents. Resale transactions in the area have recently ranged from three million and eighty thousand Singapore dollars to four million, eight hundred and forty-eight thousand Singapore dollars. The estate offers various tenure options, including Island Country Villas, and provides insights into rebuilding limits for homeowners.

Historical Context of Sembawang Hills Estate

The Casuarina enclave forms part of the broader Sembawang Hills Estate, which was originally developed during the nineteen fifties. This area sits on land that was formerly occupied by rubber plantations managed by Bukit Sembawang Rubber Estates and Singapore United Rubber Estates. Younger generations of Singaporeans may find it surprising to learn that the region holds significant ties to the nation's motor racing heritage. Grand Prix motor races were hosted on the Thomson Road circuit between the years sixteen one and seventy three, predating the modern Formula One night race by several decades.

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The neighborhood also retains nostalgic landmarks that reflect its past community structure. One such feature is the iconic blue taxi service hut, formally recognized as the Sembawang Hill Estate Taxi Services Hut. Residents who grew up in Upper Thomson often recall visiting Casuarina Curry with their families during weekend outings. Returning to these streets evokes a strong sense of nostalgia while allowing for a deeper appreciation of the area's evolution over time.

Architectural Variety and Street Layouts

Walking through the quiet streets of Casuarina Road, Nemesu Avenue, Casuarina Walk, and Seraya Crescent reveals a mix of architectural preferences. Along Casuarina Road and Nemesu Avenue, low houses with tiled roofs sit adjacent to taller structures featuring broad balconies. In contrast, the homes on Casuarina Walk display more uniform rooflines, creating a cohesive visual aesthetic for those who prefer consistency. The wooded outlook along sections of Old Upper Thomson Road offers a greener, more secluded atmosphere that appeals to many buyers.

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The exteriors of these properties showcase a blend of old and new design elements. A low red-tiled roof might stand next to a modern facade with glass balcony railings and covered porches. Many owners enhance their entrances with planted gates, adding to the homely atmosphere. Some balconies are adorned with plants or screens, though potential buyers should consider how these features affect privacy from neighboring windows. The abundance of greenery, including yellow-flowering trees and potted shrubs, creates an inviting environment for those who appreciate garden living.

Living Experience and Local Amenities

Practical aspects of daily life in Casuarina include accessibility to food and transportation. The area is close to nearby shophouses, Sembawang Hills Food Centre, and Leban Park, providing convenient options for breakfast and morning strolls. The walk from the landed houses to the shops and bus stops along Upper Thomson Road is manageable but may feel long for some, especially families with young children or elderly members. Evaluating this commute personally is recommended before making a purchase decision.

Parking and street infrastructure also play a role in the neighborhood's usability. Driveways, parked cars, and bins along the streets can affect the walking experience, making shade and pavement quality important considerations. While the tree cover adds beauty, it is not continuous throughout the estate, leading to varying levels of sun exposure. These factors contribute to the overall livability of the homes in this prestigious enclave.

Rebuilding Regulations and Plot Usability

For those interested in building a dream home, understanding planning controls is crucial. The Urban Redevelopment Authority general guidelines permit structures up to twelve meters in height within two-storey landed housing areas. There is some flexibility for mezzanines and attics within the permissible envelope, but platform levels and setbacks must also be strictly observed. These regulations provide a framework but do not specify allowances for every individual plot.

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Before committing to a specific design, buyers should consult the URA SPACE database and engage a Qualified Person to review site conditions and approved plans. It is also important to assess the actual usable space for gardens and backyards, as the view from the road does not reveal the full potential of the land. Balconies are desirable, but ample space for plants and children to play outdoors remains a priority for many families. Checking these details ensures that the property meets both aesthetic and functional requirements for long-term residence.