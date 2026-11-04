Category A COE premium hits record $139,001, first time above Category E

Category A COE premiums rose 5.3% to an all-time high of $139,001 on Nov 4, the first time Category A has exceeded Category E. Category B edged up 0.3% to $132,334, while Categories C and D fell.

Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums hit an all-time high of $139,001 on Nov 4, rising 5.3 per cent from the previous price of $132,004.

This is the first time the Category A COE price has outstripped that of Category E, the open category. It also eclipsed the previous record for Category A of $133,009, set in the first September 2026 exercise. That earlier record was the first time Cat A crossed the $130,000 barrier and the second record that year.

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Category B COE premiums, for larger and more powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), also increased, but more modestly, from $131,901 to $132,334, a 0.3 per cent rise. This marks the fifth time this year that Category A premiums have closed higher than Category B. The only other COE category to post an increase was Category E, the open category. It edged up 0.2 per cent, from $135,790 to $135,998.

Open category certificates are transferable and can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles. Motor traders often secure them for the flexibility to register cars without waiting for the next tender exercise. The price of a commercial vehicle certificate, Category C, dipped 0.2 per cent from $92,200 to $92,000. Motorcycle COEs, Category D, closed at $10,689, 0.8 per cent lower than the $10,778 at the previous exercise.

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This continues its streak above the $10,000 threshold. Since the first exercise in July 2026, motorcycle premiums have remained above the $10,000 level, which is considered elevated for the category. The latest COE results come after the Land Transport Authority (LTA) closed its public consultation exercise on COE categorisation on Nov 2. The exercise was to gather feedback on a proposed review of the COE system, which is expected to be completed by the first half of 2027.

Proposed Merged Car Categories And Fee System

Besides proposing a merger of the two car categories, other suggested changes include a fee and rebate system, in which buyers of higher-value cars will pay higher premiums compared to those who purchase mass-market options. Category A COEs are meant for smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs).

Technically, they cover internal combustion engine cars with an engine capacity of 1,600cc or less and a maximum power output of 130bhp, or fully electric cars with a maximum power output of up to 110kW (147bhp). Category B COEs are for larger, more powerful cars and EVs. This includes hybrid cars with an engine capacity above 1,600cc and a maximum power output above 130bhp, or fully electric cars with a maximum power output above 110kW (147bhp).

COE Bidding Exercises Schedule And Submission Methods

There are two COE bidding exercises in a month. Both start at 12pm on the first and third Monday of the month, and end at 4pm on Wednesday of the same week, if there is no public holiday in between. Bids are submitted either at a DBS or POSB ATM for individual bidders or online via DBS, UOB, or Maybank internet banking services for corporate account holders.

Alternatively, most car dealerships can bid on your behalf when you purchase a car, but bid prices are not guaranteed. To bid, ensure sufficient funds in your bank account, including bank administration fees. Corporate accounts require the full ACRA number or full registered Unique Entity Number (UEN). Successful bids will be registered under the bidding ID given.

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Select the vehicle category, then key in your maximum reserve price. The minimum bid is $1, and you can revise your bid upwards or withdraw your bid. Pay the bid deposit and a non-refundable administration fee, which varies across banks and ranges between $2 and $10. Unsuccessful bids will receive back their deposit, but not the administrative fee.

Earlier 2026 COE Premium Movement And Records

Earlier in 2026, COE premiums saw mixed movements. In the second October exercise, Category A closed higher than Category B for the fourth time that year. In the second September exercise, all three car categories remained above $130,000 despite a universal decrease. The first September exercise was headlined by record-breaking premiums for Category A and a double-digit percentage surge in motorcycle premiums.

Category A rose 3.51 per cent to $133,009, while Category D jumped 11.11 per cent, or $1,255, to close at $12,556. In the first July 2026 exercise, COE premiums hit an all-time high. Category A and Category B were up by 4.16 per cent and 5.98 per cent respectively. Cat A closed at $129,000, the highest it had ever been, while Cat B crossed $130,000 for the first time that year to close at $130,889.

Category B later rose 2.59 per cent to an end bid of $129,501. Category C rose by 5.4 per cent, its biggest jump of the year, to close at $92,223. An LTA spokesperson attributed the rise to an increase in eHGV and e-bus registrations since January 2026, which may be due to the increasing take-up of the Heavy Vehicle Zero Tailpipe Emissions Scheme (HVZES).

An LTA spokesperson also noted that the upcoming Car Expo is likely to lead to elevated COE prices that negate discounts for purchases during this period. Car buyers were urged to bid prudently. In another exercise, Category A rose 4.25 per cent to close at $123,010, the first time it crossed the $120,000 mark since October 2025. Category B only rose by $1 since the last round, signifying a steadying market demand for Cat B cars.

At one point, bids for Category B decreased by another 5.3 per cent to close at $105,001, a price lower than Category A for the first time since July 2018. Despite decreases across the board in some exercises, COE premiums remained considerably high. An LTA spokesperson said, while COE prices have moderated in the recent exercise, they remain elevated, reflecting sustained demand, and advised car buyers and dealers to be prudent in bidding for COEs.

The LTA has attributed increases in COE prices to two factors. COE prices have increased, likely due to seasonal demand arising from the Singapore Motor Show and the upcoming Chinese New Year period, an LTA spokesperson stated, adding that car buyers and dealers should be prudent in bidding for COEs. An LTA spokesperson commented at another time that COE prices remained elevated because of the three-week period since the last exercise.