Catch.sg Curates Seven Arts Events for Busy Singaporeans

Discover seven curated arts events by Catch.sg designed to help Singaporeans disconnect from screens and recharge through heritage walks, photography exhibitions, and dance performances.

Catch.sg has released a curated selection of seven arts events tailored specifically for the demanding schedules of working professionals in Singapore. This initiative provides structured opportunities for individuals to disconnect from digital devices and engage with cultural activities that fit into lunch breaks, evenings, or weekend slots.

The collection addresses the common challenge of blurred weekly routines where constant productivity leaves little room for genuine rest. By integrating live music, guided heritage walks, and visual arts into daily life, these events aim to provide mental resets and fresh perspectives on the city environment.

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Heritage Walks at West Coast Park

Firdaus Sani, founder of Orang Laut SG, organizes an engaging morning walk along West Coast Park to explore the history of the Orang Laut and Orang Pulau communities. The event takes place at the pavilion opposite McDonald's at 71 West Coast Highway and blends oral storytelling with lived experiences to offer a pause from screen-based work.

Artist and Pulau Sudong descendant Asnida Daud serves as co-host for the session scheduled for November 14. Author Jamal Ismail leads the storytelling duties for the subsequent session on November 21. These sessions are part of the broader Singapore Writers Festival programming.

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Literary Exploration in Little India

Writers Ganga Baskaran and Hemalatha lead a literary street walk through Little India, transforming the bustling neighborhood into an open-air gallery of history and memory. This activity encourages participants to view familiar streetscapes from new angles shaped by migration and community life.

A closing conversation featuring writers Subramaniam and Uma Kathir takes place at the Indian Heritage Centre to provide deeper insights into local lives. The English session occurs on November 14 at 2pm, while a Tamil session is held on November 21 at 10am.

Photography Exhibition at OUE Downtown Gallery

VITRINE @ OUE Downtown Gallery hosts a free photography exhibition featuring works by pioneer street photographer Loke Hong Seng and artist Wei Leng Tay. Located at #01-36, 6A Shenton Way, this display offers a quick cultural respite within the heart of the business district.

Loke Hong Seng presents archival images capturing Singapore's urban transformation during the 1960s and 1970s as HDB estates emerged. Wei Leng Tay contributes contemporary art that bridges past narratives with present stories, allowing visitors to take twenty minutes to engage with visuals that inspire professional focus.

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Dance and Poetry Performance

Bharathaa Arts presents Today We Are Born Anew, a production combining bharatanatyam dance, poetry, music, and narration. Artistic directors Suganthi Kesavan and Jeyanthi Kesavan lead a team of performers and musicians to bring this show to life on Friday nights and Saturdays.

The production draws inspiration from Puthiya Aathichudi, a collection of moral maxims by Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiyaar. Dr Rajkumar Bharathi provides poetry voice-overs for the performance, offering audiences a relaxing way to mark the end of the working week.