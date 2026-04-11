Cathay Pacific Cuts Flights Due to Soaring Jet Fuel Costs

Cathay Pacific Airways is reducing its flight schedule from mid-May to the end of June due to the rising cost of jet fuel, caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The airline will cancel approximately 2% of its flights, while its budget arm HK Express will cut about 6%. The suspension of services to Dubai and Riyadh will continue until June 30.

Cathay Pacific Airways, the Hong Kong-based airline, announced on Saturday, April 11th, that it will reduce its flight schedule from mid-May until the end of June due to the surging cost of jet fuel . This price increase is primarily attributed to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has significantly impacted global energy markets. As a result, Cathay Pacific plans to cancel approximately 2 percent of its scheduled passenger flights between May 16th and June 30th, 2026.

Concurrently, the airline's budget subsidiary, HK Express, will reduce its flight operations by about 6 percent, starting from May 11th. The airline also confirmed that the suspension of passenger services to Dubai and Riyadh will remain in effect until June 30th. Cathay Pacific emphasized in a media statement that the increase in jet fuel prices stems from both crude oil costs and refinery expenses, both of which have experienced substantial increases. This decision underscores the significant financial pressures faced by airlines globally as they navigate the volatile fuel market. The company said that the cuts were the last resort and it was apologizing to customers. The ongoing war has affected many airlines, and a two-week ceasefire is unlikely to bring relief. \The airline highlighted the escalating cost of jet fuel by citing recent data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). According to IATA, the global average jet fuel price reached US$209 per barrel for the week ending April 3rd, a significant jump from US$99.40 per barrel for the week ending February 27th. This dramatic increase reflects the broader impact of the Middle East conflict on the energy sector and, consequently, the airline industry. The airline has previously said that it was hoping to increase its passenger capacity, but the rise in fuel costs is affecting its operations. Cathay Pacific's CEO, Ronald Lam, had previously indicated plans to expand passenger capacity by 10 percent this year, driven by strong demand for long-haul flights to North America, Europe, and Australia, even after the initial disruptions caused by the conflict. This shift in strategy demonstrates the unpredictable nature of the market and the necessity for airlines to adapt to changing circumstances. Beyond June, Cathay Pacific and HK Express intend to resume their full schedule, but the situation remains highly dependent on the resolution of the conflict and the stabilization of fuel prices. Industry experts have warned that replenishing jet fuel supplies could take months, even if the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for oil transport, were to reopen. This long-term outlook underscores the challenges faced by airlines in maintaining profitability and operational efficiency in a volatile global environment.\The airline's decision to cut flights reflects the difficult choices airlines are forced to make when confronted with such significant operational challenges. Airlines face a complex balancing act, trying to cater to consumer demand and maintain competitive pricing. The airline's executives said that the cuts were the last resort for the company, who will continue to monitor the market conditions and will be providing updates as new information comes to light. The consequences of such market conditions extend beyond operational adjustments, potentially impacting ticket prices and travel experiences for consumers. The financial strain on airlines has the potential to influence the overall health of the aviation industry and the accessibility of air travel for the general public. The airlines have to be prepared to make further adjustments depending on the current conflict. The airline industry will need to navigate this uncertain period and consider potential long-term consequences. This also highlights the crucial role of external factors, such as geopolitical events, in shaping the trajectory of the aviation sector. The airline continues to adjust to the challenges and strives to adapt and optimize its operations to cope with the volatile market conditions and offer services





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