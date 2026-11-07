Cats Musical Cast in Singapore Pair with Rescue Cats for Nov 5 Event

Four South African performers of the Cats musical in Singapore connect with local rescue felines to explore character inspirations before the Nov 22 finale.

The international touring production of the iconic musical Cats is currently captivating audiences at the Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, with performances scheduled to continue until November 22. This marks the fifth time the legendary megamusical has returned to the city-state, following previous runs in 1993, 2009, 2015, and 2019. To celebrate this long-awaited homecoming, the cast recently engaged in a unique series of interviews and photo shoots that bridged the gap between theatrical fiction and real-life feline companions.

On November 5, four South African cast members partnered with local rescue cats through the assistance of the Cat Welfare Society to discuss their creative processes. The actors, who are part of a long-running West End and Broadway phenomenon originally premiered in 1981, shared insights into how they embody the feline characters central to the show. The musical, based on T.S. Eliot's poetry collection Old Possum's Book Of Practical Cats from 1939, has earned seven Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, and a Grammy for its cast album, pioneering the concept of the megamusical with its spectacular choreography.

Also read Heavy thundery showers expected across Singapore on Nov 6 afternoon

Actors Connect with Rescue Cats

Each performer was paired with a specific local rescue cat to find strong emotional and behavioral links between their stage characters and real animals. The cast members acknowledged that while being part of an international touring production requires leaving beloved pets at home, working with rescue animals provided a fresh perspective on their roles. The initiative highlighted the musical's focus on personality and emotion, showing how the quirks of domestic cats can inform the portrayal of the Jellicle tribe in the show's junkyard playground setting.

South African actor-singers Che-Jean Jupp, Hannah Marshall, Zoe McLaughlin, and Brittane van Loggerenberg spoke extensively about the physical and psychological demands of acting like cats. They described learning complex feline movements, posture adjustments, and intricate makeup routines that can take up to an hour to apply. The actors emphasized that observing the natural grace and silence of real cats was essential to building authentic characters, turning the performance into a study of animal behavior translated into theatrical expression.

Advertisement

Character Inspirations from Felines

Che-Jean Jupp, who plays the grey tabby tomcat Munkustrap, the main narrator and brave protector of the Jellicle tribe, explained that the role requires a delicate balance of athleticism and calm authority. At 23 years old and having joined the current tour in 2025, Jupp spent hours watching his one-year-old black rescue cat, Pumpkin, to master the silent, grounded walk of a cat. He noted that watching Pumpkin move without making a sound was fascinating and directly helped him embody the character's quiet strength and commanding presence on stage.

Jupp was paired with Noir, an 11-year-old male domestic short hair rescued from a condominium ledge and trained as a therapy cat. He described Noir as a kindred spirit to Munkustrap, noting that the rescue cat's laid-back, timid, and calm energy mirrored the character's ability to take charge when necessary. This connection allowed Jupp to internalize the character's protective yet serene demeanor, using Noir's temperament as a real-world reference for the theatrical performance.

Hannah Marshall, who plays the princess-like and stand-offish cat Cassandra, found the role challenging due to her own bubbly personality. The 29-year-old actress had to cultivate a quiet, confident, and sophisticated aloofness to match the regal nature of the hairless Sphynx character. She drew inspiration from her own female rescue cat, Mischief, adopted when she was 11 after watching a previous production in South Africa. Marshall incorporated Mischief's habit of pawing for attention into her portrayal of Cassandra, adding a layer of authentic feline interaction to the stage performance.

Marshall was paired with Deopi, a local male domestic short hair who initially appeared cautious but soon displayed a calm, regal poise. Despite being skittish at first, Deopi quickly settled into Marshall's lap, demonstrating the sweet and comfortable nature that resonated with the character of Cassandra. The actress noted that the cat's transformation from wary to relaxed mirrored the nuances of playing a feline that appears aloof but possesses an underlying warmth and affinity for human contact.

Advertisement

Physical Transformation and Future Steps

The physical transformation required for the musical is extensive, involving approximately 30 to 45 minutes of makeup and five to 10 minutes for wig application for certain characters like Cassandra. Zoe McLaughlin, who has been on the Cats tour since 2025, demonstrated versatility by switching roles, including her first season playing Jellylorum in Singapore. She highlighted the natural agility of cats and how actors must mirror these movements to maintain the illusion of the Jellicle Ball.

Brittane van Loggerenberg, along with the other cast members, contributed to the rich tapestry of the production by focusing on the intricate details of feline behavior. The collaboration with the Cat Welfare Society not only provided the cast with valuable insights but also raised awareness for local rescue animals. The event served as a promotional highlight for the final weeks of the Singapore run, offering fans a glimpse into the dedication and research behind the theatrical magic.

The musical continues to draw audiences with its intricate sets, costumes, and choreography that bring T.S. Eliot's poetry to life. With the finale approaching on November 22, the cast remains committed to delivering high-energy performances that honor the legacy of Andrew Lloyd Webber. The partnership with local rescue cats has added a unique human-interest angle to the tour, emphasizing the emotional connections that drive both the animals and the artists involved in the production.

As the Singapore run nears its conclusion, the cast looks forward to continuing their international tour with the lessons learned from their feline partners. The experience has reinforced the idea that empathy and observation are key components of acting, whether portraying a mythical Jellicle cat or a real rescue animal. The upcoming performances promise to deliver the same level of spectacle and emotional depth that has made Cats a enduring favorite on stages worldwide for over four decades.