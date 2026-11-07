Cavin Soh Reflects on MengFM China Tour as Fans Reveal Grandmothers Know His Music

MengFM member Cavin Soh shares insights from their China concert tour, revealing fans' deep generational connection to the band's legacy and their dedication despite cold weather.

MengFM singer-actor Cavin Soh, 55, highlighted the profound generational impact of his group's recent China concert tour during a press conference for his upcoming drama The Leftovers on Oct 29. The veteran musician was joined by bandmates Jim Lim, 51, and Ric Liu, 53, as they recounted their experiences performing across major cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, and Nanjing. The trip served as a stark reminder to Soh of how time has passed, evidenced by fans who recognized his music through their older relatives rather than their own childhoods.

Generational Connection to MengFM Legacy

During VIP photo sessions after their shows, Soh interacted with fans who expressed their appreciation in ways that surprised the 55-year-old performer. One fan, identifying himself as born in 2011, requested a photograph to show his grandmother, revealing that she listens to the band's music. Soh realized the teenager was approximately the same age as his own son, noting that the dynamic has shifted from fans who grew up with the group to those whose grandmothers are the primary listeners. He acknowledged this shift with a resigned acceptance, observing that while he used to hear fans say they listened to his songs while growing up, now it is their grandmothers who do so.

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MengFM Formation and Tour Logistics

MengFM, originally formed in 1997 under the Chinese name Meng Fei Chuan which translates to Dream Airship, has a long history of musical success. Their first album became a significant hit in China, with the track Baby Come Back remaining one of their most beloved songs to this day. The group suspended activities in 2003 before reuniting in 2020, at which point they announced their new band name MengFM due to copyright issues arising from no longer being with their original label. They released the single Tears the following year to mark their return. The China tour was initiated after an organizer contacted Soh via Instagram direct message to pitch the concept.

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Intimate Venues and Fan Dedication

The band deliberately chose smaller venues with maximum capacities of 2,000 people, declining offers from organizers to perform in larger arenas. Soh expressed a strong preference for these intimate settings, stating that seeing the audience's eyes up close is more rewarding than performing for tens of thousands of people. He noted that 2,000 attendees are sufficient to maintain a personal connection, contrasting their approach with massive artists like JJ Lin who perform for 50,000 to 70,000 fans. During their performances, Soh was deeply moved by the audience's engagement, particularly when they could not see lyrics on the wall behind him. Despite the lack of visual prompts, the crowds sang every word of every song along with the band, an experience that he described as heartwarming.

Extreme Weather and Audience Resilience

Fan dedication during the tour was evident in their willingness to endure long queues and harsh winter conditions in cities like Hangzhou, where temperatures dropped to two degrees Celsius. Some fans arrived as early as 7:30 pm and waited in line for over eight hours to secure good spots for the free-standing shows. The concerts themselves lasted between two-and-a-half to three hours, requiring fans to stand for up to 14 hours in total. Soh highlighted that unlike audiences in Singapore, fans in China frequently held up their phones to record the entire performance. The combination of their endurance and enthusiasm left a lasting impression on the band members during their first career tour of China.