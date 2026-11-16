A new CDC study reveals that 112 pregnant women and at least 13 newborns contracted measles in the US over two years, with nearly a quarter of the mothers hospitalized for severe complications.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a preliminary analysis on November 16 revealing that 112 pregnant women and at least 13 newborns in the United States contracted measles over a two-year period. Published in the New England Journal of Medicine Evidence, this study marks the first comprehensive documentation of measles infection s during pregnancy since the highly contagious virus has resurged across the country.

CDC Study Details Measles Outbreak Scope

The data indicates that infections once considered extraordinarily rare have become a significant public health concern for expectant mothers and infants. The virus, known for its extreme transmissibility, has infected more than 100 pregnant women, a figure that underscores the severity of the current outbreak and the vulnerability of this specific demographic to the disease.

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The timing of the report on November 16 provides immediate data for healthcare professionals monitoring trends in infectious diseases. The findings suggest that the recent resurgence of the virus has overwhelmed previous assumptions about its rarity in modern obstetric care, prompting urgent reviews of current prevention protocols.

Hospitalization Rates and Clinical Complications

Among the 112 infected pregnant women, nearly one-quarter were hospitalized for complications that were unrelated to labor. These medical interventions highlight the systemic stress the virus places on the body, forcing patients to seek intensive care for issues that extend far beyond typical pregnancy concerns or standard delivery procedures.

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The clinical outcomes for the pregnancies were often severe, with some patients delivering their babies prematurely. Early delivery poses its own set of risks for neonatal health, adding another layer of complexity to an already dangerous situation for both the mother and the child involved in these cases.

Tragically, two of the infected women lost their pregnancies entirely. These losses serve as stark evidence of the lethal potential of measles when contracted during gestation, reinforcing the medical consensus that the virus poses a direct and immediate threat to fetal viability and maternal health.

Vaccination Status and Expert Warnings

Most of the individuals affected by the virus were unvaccinated, a fact that experts cite as a primary driver of the current crisis. The CDC and independent researchers warn that the situation is getting worse, with vaccine resistance and misinformation contributing to the low immunization rates observed in many of the infected populations.

Medical experts are raising alarms about potential long-term harm to the babies born to these infected mothers. Beyond the immediate risks of birth and early childhood, there are concerns about conditions such as Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis (SSPE), a rare but fatal degenerative disease of the central nervous system linked to prior measles infection.

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Additionally, researchers are studying the phenomenon of immune amnesia, where the measles virus wipes out the body's memory of other pathogens. This effect can leave survivors, including infants, vulnerable to other infections for months or even years after they have recovered from the initial measles diagnosis.

Impact on US Measles Elimination Status

The scale of this outbreak is intensifying criticism directed at the CDC over its response to the rising infection rates. Public health officials are under pressure to demonstrate effectiveness in containment strategies, as the persistence of the virus challenges the nation's ability to maintain control over a disease that was previously eliminated.

There is a growing fear that the United States may soon lose its official measles elimination status. This designation is a critical benchmark for global health, and its potential loss would signal a failure to keep the virus at bay, inviting further scrutiny from international health organizations and domestic critics alike.

The data from the New England Journal of Medicine Evidence study provides a baseline for future public health interventions. As the CDC continues to monitor the situation, the focus remains on increasing vaccination coverage to protect the 112 pregnant women and 13 newborns who serve as tragic indicators of the virus's ongoing threat.