Christy Chung and Shawn Zhang Renew Vows in Shenzhen for 10th Anniversary

Hong Kong actress Christy Chung and Chinese actor Shawn Zhang renewed their wedding vows in a seaside ceremony in Shenzhen, marking 10 years of marriage. Chung shared photos and reflections on Instagram and Weibo.

Hong Kong actress Christy Chung and her Chinese actor husband Shawn Zhang renewed their wedding vows in a romantic seaside ceremony in Shenzhen, China, to mark their wedding anniversary.

Chung, 56, shared photos from the intimate celebration on Instagram on Nov 11, attended by close friends and family. She wrote: These 10 years have not always been easy. There is so much behind this little milestone - growing, learning and finding our way through the hard days together. Being there reminded me that what matters most is not how a celebration looks, but how it feels.

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Christy Chung Reflects on Decade of Marriage

A day earlier, Chung shared photos from the celebration on Weibo, including images of the couple standing in front of a flower arch against a beach backdrop. She wrote in the caption: I am so grateful for these 10 years of companionship and cherish every single day we have spent together. I also hope that everyone learns to love themselves well, enjoy life, feel gratitude for what they have and cherish the happiness right before their eyes.

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The couple married on Nov 8, 2016, and celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with the seaside ceremony. In a video posted on Weibo on Nov 8, Chung and Zhang, 44, are seen exchanging their vows. Chung wore a white strapless dress and carried a bouquet of yellow roses, while Zhang was in an all-white suit. The couple embraced and shared a kiss in front of a flower-adorned stage as fireworks lit up the night sky.

A Romantic Vow Renewal by the Sea

During the ceremony, the host asked if they were willing to continue standing by each other and weathering life's challenges for another 10 years. Reflecting on the milestone, Chung wrote in her post: Let us continue exploring a better world together. The celebration was joined by Chung's two daughters, Jaden, 18, and Cayla, 16. Chung and Zhang first met in 2015 on the Chinese reality dating show Perhaps Love.

They initially became close friends before their relationship blossomed into romance. Their relationship, however, attracted scrutiny in its early stages due to their 12-year age gap, as well as questions surrounding family planning and differences in their earnings. Zhang has previously defended their union against criticism, saying there is nothing wrong with a woman earning more than her husband. Before marrying Zhang, Chung was married to businessman Glen Ross or Glenn Ross from 1998 to 2002.

They have an older daughter, Yasmine, 28. She also has Jaden and Cayla from her subsequent marriage to music producer Jon Yen, which lasted from 2003 to 2011.