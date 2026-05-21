Celebrated Malay Kampung Heritage Tour Guide Investigated for Reciting the Azan

Syazwan Abdul Majid, the curator and guide of Malay Kampung Heritage Tour, faced a complaint from someone for reciting the azan (Muslim call to prayer) during a tour, which led to the authorities investigating him. Syazwan explained that the azan recitation was part of his effort to transport participants to a simpler, peaceful time and bring attention to the Ubin Malay-Orang Pulau culture, heritage, and identity.

Nor Syazwan Abdul Majid, curator and guide of Malay Kampung Heritage Tour , shared his disappointment after he was informed by NParks that someone had asked the authorities to investigate him for reciting the azan during a 2024 free public tour of Pulau Ubin .

The purpose and intention of the azan recitation were not understood, according to Syazwan. The tour guide explained that the azan was recited at the former grounds of the demolished Pulau Ubin Mosque, which used to be its location.

As part of the heritage walk, the azan was called for about two minutes to create a soundscape that included the sounds of cicadas, waves crashing by the shore, and leaves rustling in the wind, representing how the Ubin Orang Pulau once lived. The azan recitation was part of Syazwan's efforts to transport participants to a simpler, peaceful time and deepen their understanding of the Ubin Malay-Orang Pulau culture, heritage, and identity





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Malay Kampung Heritage Tour Azhan Pulau Ubin Ubin Orang Pulau Multicultural Heritage

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