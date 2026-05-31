Celine Chin Fires Back at Online Troll After Shaun Chen's New Johor Bahru Home Reveal

The actress's wife rebuts a harsh commenter who accused the couple of flaunting wealth, defending their right to share a personal milestone and sparking debate on cyberbullying and celebrity privacy.

Shaun Chen 's spouse, Celine Chin , took to social media to defend herself after a hostile netizen bombarded her with a barrage of cruel remarks following the public unveiling of the couple's newly purchased landed house in Johor Bahru.

The 36‑year‑old Malaysian‑born beautician had posted a short Instagram Reel on 24 May that showcased the property's spacious front garden, a high‑ceilinged living room and a sweeping balcony on the second floor. In the caption she announced that the family was entering a "crazy decoration mode" as they worked to transform the house into their dream home, even sprinkling a few party poppers in the driveway to celebrate the milestone.

Within hours, the post attracted a wave of supportive comments but also drew the attention of a malicious user who accused the couple of flaunting their wealth and of deliberately trying to outshine an unnamed ex‑spouse. The commenter wrote, "Shameless, can you spare a thought for your ex‑wife and her family members? For goodness' sake, you are intentionally and unintentionally trying to show you are more fortunate than her, okay?

" The tirade continued with personal attacks that labelled Shaun a "show‑off" and questioned the couple's motives. In response, Chin posted a series of Instagram Stories on 29 May where she confronted the negativity head‑on. She asked, "Are you that unhappy and miserable with your life? Why is your heart filled with such filthy thoughts?

" She went on to suggest that only people who are truly suffering tend to become overly sensitive to the happiness of others, and emphasized that sharing a new home on social media is a perfectly ordinary part of life. "Life is tough enough already, and you still have to spend time attacking someone you don't know. I really think you're quite pitiful," she wrote, before thanking the many followers who had defended her and expressed solidarity.

Her measured yet firm reply was widely shared, sparking a broader conversation about online harassment, the pressure of public figures to curate their personal lives, and the tendency for some audiences to weaponise envy. Shaun Chen, a veteran actor best known for his long tenure with Mediacorp, is 47 and has spent much of his adult life in Singapore before moving back to his roots in Johor Bahru with his family.

He first married local actress Michelle Chia in 2009; the couple separated in 2011 after two years of marriage. In 2015 he wed Celine Chin, and together they have two daughters, Nellie and Neia. While the family's primary residence was previously in Singapore, they have maintained close ties with extended relatives still living in Johor Bahru, making the purchase of a landed home there a symbolic return to familiar ground.

The episode underscores the increasingly blurred line between private milestones and public scrutiny for celebrities, especially in the age of instant digital commentary, and highlights the resilience required to navigate both celebratory moments and the unwanted glare of online criticism





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