Five Singaporeans, including two suspects, were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau on November 25, 2026. Seized assets include over 5.3kg of heroin worth more than S$580,000 across two coordinated operations in Singapore.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) executed two critical law enforcement operations on November 25, 2026, resulting in the arrest of five Singapore an nationals. These arrests directly followed the discovery and seizure of a substantial cache of controlled substances, including approximately 5.3kg of heroin, which the bureau estimated to have a street value exceeding S$580,000. The comprehensive crackdown targeted suspected drug trafficking networks operating within residential and public zones across the island.

Chin Swee Road Raid Reveals Suspected Trafficking Ring

The initial phase of the operation commenced on the morning of November 25, 2026, when CNB officers apprehended a 66-year-old man at a residential block located near Chin Swee Road. This individual was detained on suspicion of drug trafficking offenses. Following his arrest, officers escorted the suspect to a specific unit within the same residential building. Upon arrival, security personnel found that the occupants of the unit refused to open the door for the law enforcement team. Due to this non-compliance, officers were compelled to force their way into the premises to secure the area and apprehend additional suspects inside.

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Once inside the unit, CNB officers arrested three additional Singaporean men, aged 66, 69, and 74, on suspicion of drug offenses. The Central Narcotics Bureau later clarified the distinct legal standing of these individuals during the press briefing. The primary suspect, the 66-year-old man detained at the beginning of the raid, is formally suspected of trafficking illegal substances. In contrast, the three other men detained within the unit are categorized as suspected drug abusers rather than distributors.

Bedok Reservoir Operation Yields 5.3kg of Heroin and Cash

The second major enforcement action took place later in the evening of November 25, 2026, at a public car park situated near Bedok Reservoir Road. CNB officers arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of drug trafficking offenses. During this specific operation, law enforcement personnel seized a significant quantity of controlled drugs, including approximately 4.2kg of heroin. The seizure also included 85g of ecstasy and 150 tablets of Erimin-5, a prescription medication often misused for illicit purposes. Additionally, officers confiscated approximately S$7,000 in cash connected to the suspected criminal activity.

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When combining the findings from both the Chin Swee Road and Bedok Reservoir operations, the total volume of seized narcotics includes about 5.3kg of heroin, 85g of ecstasy, 80g of Ice, and 150 Erimin-5 tablets. The Central Narcotics Bureau stated that the total estimated value of these drugs exceeds S$580,000. Beyond the narcotics, the bureau also seized more than S$8,600 in cash across the two operations, signaling the financial scale of the suspected illegal trade networks involved.

Mandatory Death Penalty Applies to Heroin Trafficking Convictions

Legal consequences for the suspects in the CNB raids are severe under current Singaporean legislation. Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, individuals convicted of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine, commonly known as pure heroin, are subject to the mandatory death penalty. The seized quantities in these November 25, 2026 operations vastly exceed this statutory threshold, indicating that those found guilty of trafficking could face capital punishment. The Central Narcotics Bureau emphasized that these strict penalties reflect the zero-tolerance stance on drug trafficking in Singapore.

The coordinated arrests highlight the ongoing efforts by the Central Narcotics Bureau to dismantle organized drug networks operating in public and residential areas. By securing over 5kg of heroin and arresting five individuals, the bureau has disrupted a significant potential supply chain. Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor such high-value trafficking routes to ensure public safety and deter future illegal activities across the region.