Central Region retail rents have remained flat for four years while vacancy rates ease. Realion Research data shows occupancy above 90% despite major brand closures and shifting consumer habits.

Retail rental rates in Singapore's Central Region have remained broadly flat for approximately four years, creating a distinct market paradox where vacancy rates are easing while pricing power stagnates. According to a recent analysis by Realion Research, a division of OrangeTee & ETC, this stabilization reflects a complex interplay between high operational expenses and a structural shift in consumer behavior toward online and cross-border shopping. The data indicates that while physical retail space is becoming more occupied, landlords lack the leverage to increase rents significantly due to these enduring economic pressures.

Rental Index Trajectory and Forecast

The rental index for the Central Region followed a steep decline from a value of approximately 119 in 2012, settling at roughly 100 between 2017 and 2019. A sharper drop occurred by mid-2021, bringing the index down to about 80, where it has remained stagnant until 2026. Realion projects a modest recovery, forecasting a slight pickup to approximately 85 by 2027, signaling a tentative end to the long period of stagnation. This flat trend has persisted despite the area remaining a critical hub for national retail activity.

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Vacancy Rates and Occupancy Dynamics

While rents have stalled, the vacancy rate has shown significant improvement over the same period. The vacancy rate rose from about 6% in 2012 to a peak of roughly 9.5% during the 2020 pandemic period. However, it has since eased to about 6% in 2026 and is expected to hold at this level through 2027. Consequently, island-wide occupancy has stayed above 90%, demonstrating that while fewer stores are empty, the remaining tenants are not generating the revenue growth needed to command higher rental premiums.

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Corporate Exit Strategies and Brand Replacements

The retail landscape is undergoing a significant transformation as established names scale back their physical footprints. Isetan, Crystal Jade, and Daiso have already closed their outlets, while Metro is set to close stores as leases expire and True Fitness has ceased operations. These exits are being absorbed by international brands such as Skechers, which opened a presence at Jewel Changi Airport, and Tiffany & Co, which expanded its footprint at ION Orchard. This influx of global luxury and lifestyle brands is crucial for maintaining the high occupancy levels observed in the Central Region.

Operating Costs Limiting Rental Growth

Rents have stayed muted primarily because of high operating costs for retailers and a strategic shift towards digital channels. The growth of online and cross-border shopping limits how much more retailers can pay for physical prime locations. Landlords recognize that pushing rents higher could accelerate the departure of remaining tenants, leading to higher long-term vacancies. Therefore, the market has settled into a equilibrium where occupancy is high, but rental growth is suppressed by the fundamental economics of modern retail operations.