A Cessna 210 plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on November 24, killing all six aboard including two children. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the tragedy near Mississippi.

A Cessna 210 aircraft crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Mississippi on November 24, resulting in the deaths of all six people on board. The US Coast Guard confirmed the fatalities, which include four adults and two young boys aged 8 and 10. The search operation concluded with the tragic discovery of the victims after a prolonged effort by emergency responders.

Crash Details and Search Operation

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed their awareness of the incident on November 24. Air traffic control at the Mobile regional tower reported losing contact with the aircraft at approximately 3:45 p.m. local time. The small plane was traveling from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida, according to flight tracking data from FlightAware.

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Coast Guard divers located the bodies of the passengers between Pascagoula and Horn Island. The search was conducted in waters within the Gulf Islands National Seashore, an area known for its protected marine and coastal environments. Responders spent hours combing the area, initially finding only life jackets, a life raft, and the floating cabin of the aircraft.

Official Statements and Coordination

Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros confirmed the identity of the victims as four adults and two boys. Commander Trevor Blount, who served as the Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator for Coast Guard Sector Mobile, described the outcome as heartbreaking for all involved. He emphasized the importance of the swift interagency coordination that allowed responders to locate the victims.

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Commander Blount stated that while the result was not what anyone hoped for, the strong collaboration enabled swift action. He expressed gratitude to the agencies involved for providing closure to the families of the deceased. The US Coast Guard released these statements to inform the public about the resolution of the search mission.

Investigation and Regional Context

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash. These agencies are responsible for determining the factors that led to the accident in the Gulf of Mexico. Their findings will be critical for future safety assessments in the region.

This incident follows another deadly aviation crash in Florida earlier in November, where a Learjet 60 business jet nosedived into the ground. That tragedy killed all nine people on board and was captured on video by motorists. The proximity of these two events has drawn attention to general aviation safety standards in the southeastern United States.