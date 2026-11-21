Thousands gathered in Lisbon on November 21 to protest soaring costs. The CGTP union demanded better wages and pension reforms amidst a severe housing crisis in Portugal.

Thousands of citizens marched through the streets of Lisbon on Saturday, November 21, defying heavy rainfall to voice their dissatisfaction with Portugal's escalating economic challenges. Organized by the CGTP, the nation's largest trade union federation, the demonstration highlighted deep public frustration regarding stagnant wages, rising living expenses, and a critical shortage of affordable housing.

Union Demands Economic Relief Measures

The CGTP mobilized supporters to demand immediate government action, specifically calling for substantial increases in both wages and pensions. The union leadership articulated clear objectives, including lowering prices for essential goods and implementing strict measures to curb the escalating costs of housing, which have become a primary burden for households across the country.

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Participants carried umbrellas and wore hooded ponchos as they marched along two of the capital city's main avenues. While the union claimed the turnout reached "many thousands," police authorities did not provide an official estimate of the crowd size. The visual of a massive, rain-soaked crowd underscored the intensity of the public's discontent with the current economic climate.

Worker Testimonies On Financial Strain

Manuel Gomes, a 44-year-old factory worker, articulated the financial anxiety felt by many attendees. Gomes argued that the current centre-right government's policies have exacerbated the situation, leaving citizens with insufficient funds for daily life despite working longer hours. He cited specific grievances, including rising costs for diesel and gasoline, alongside escalating housing expenses that have outpaced income growth.

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Statistics from Eurostat support these personal accounts, revealing that Portugal's average annual earnings in 2025 were 37% below the European Union average. This significant wage gap highlights the structural economic disparities within the region and adds weight to the union's argument that Portuguese workers are falling behind their European counterparts in terms of purchasing power and financial stability.

Housing Crisis And Inflationary Pressures

The demonstration occurs against a backdrop of severe inflationary pressure, with national inflation hitting 3.8% in October. This spike was primarily driven by increases in food and energy prices, factors compounded by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. These external shocks have disproportionately affected lower-income households, forcing them to sacrifice other essential needs to cover basic utility and grocery bills.

Furthermore, Portugal is grappling with one of Europe's most severe housing affordability crises. Data indicates that house prices have more than doubled since 2017, while rents for new leases have nearly doubled as well. This dramatic increase in property costs has hit younger demographics particularly hard, limiting their ability to secure stable housing and forcing many into precarious living situations or preventing them from moving out of their parents' homes.

Retirees And Broader European Context

Luis Russo, a 66-year-old retired IT technician, joined the protest to demand higher pensions and to oppose speculation in the rental market. Russo accused the government of prioritizing "big interests" over the well-being of ordinary people, reflecting a broader sentiment among retirees who feel their fixed incomes are being eroded by inflation and housing speculation. His participation illustrates how the crisis spans generations, affecting both the active workforce and the retired population.

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This event follows weeks of unrest, including tent camps established by housing activists in both Lisbon and Porto. The demonstration in Lisbon aligns with a broader wave of protests across Europe concerning living costs and housing availability, although recent turnout in France has been lower than in previous weeks. The persistent nature of these demonstrations signals that economic grievances remain a central political issue in Portugal, with the CGTP continuing to push for systemic reforms to address the cost-of-living emergency.