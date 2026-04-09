Cha Eun-woo Pays Tax Bill, Shiloh Jolie in K-Pop Video, Hyun Bin Named Honorary Officer

A roundup of entertainment news featuring Cha Eun-woo settling his tax bill, Shiloh Jolie appearing in a K-pop music video, and Hyun Bin's appointment as an honorary officer by South Korea's NIS.

In a flurry of celebrity news, South Korean idol-actor Cha Eun-woo has resolved his tax obligations, Shiloh Jolie , daughter of Angelina Jolie, stars in a K-pop music video, and actor Hyun Bin is appointed as an honorary officer by South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS). Cha Eun-woo, a member of the K-pop group Astro, issued a statement via Instagram on April 8th, confirming he had settled his tax bill.

The 29-year-old, currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, expressed apologies for any disappointment or confusion caused. He acknowledged respecting the National Tax Service's procedures and results, stating he paid all related taxes to avoid further ambiguity. Eun-woo took personal responsibility for any oversights, asserting that he wouldn't deflect blame by claiming ignorance or attributing fault to others. South Korean media reports estimate the payment at 13 billion won, equivalent to approximately $11 million. His agency, Fantagio, also released a statement acknowledging a lack of management responsibility, recognizing shortcomings in their oversight of the matter. This news follows a similar tax-related announcement by another celebrity in February, highlighting the ongoing scrutiny of financial matters within the entertainment industry. The situation underscores the importance of financial compliance and the potential impact of tax-related issues on public perception and career trajectories.\Simultaneously, Shiloh Jolie, the daughter of renowned actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has made her debut in a K-pop music video. The appearance was revealed in an April 2nd teaser for K-pop singer and WJSN member Dayoung's music video 'What's A Girl To Do', with the full music video released on April 7th. Shiloh, credited as Shi, appears as one of the backup dancers. Dayoung's agency, Starship Entertainment, revealed that the production team conducted open auditions in the US to select dancers, with Shiloh being chosen in the final round. The agency stated they were unaware of her parentage until after filming, discovering her identity only recently. Shiloh, who will turn 20 in May, is one of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's three biological children. She legally changed her last name from Jolie-Pitt to Jolie in August 2024. Angelina Jolie also has biological twins, Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, and three adopted children: Zahara Marley, Pax Thien, and Maddox Chivan. This marks a significant step for Shiloh in the public eye, showcasing her interest in dance and potentially launching her career in the entertainment industry.\In a related development, actor Hyun Bin has been appointed as an honorary counterintelligence agent by South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS). The announcement, made on April 7th, is aimed at raising public awareness of the expanded espionage laws that resulted from a recent legal revision. The country's Criminal Act was amended in February, broadening the scope of espionage offenses, extending beyond activities conducted by an enemy state to include the leaking of state secrets to foreign countries or equivalent organizations. Hyun Bin, 43, previously portrayed NIS agent Park Dae-sik in the 2023 South Korean film 'The Point Men', making him a fitting choice for this honorary role. The NIS hopes to leverage his influence to educate the public about the importance of national security and the evolving legal landscape surrounding espionage. This appointment highlights the intersection of entertainment and national security, demonstrating how celebrities can be utilized for public service and awareness campaigns





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