Chain Collision on CTE Injures Passenger After Cars Swarm Patrol Vehicle

A five-car pileup occurred on the Central Expressway (CTE) in Singapore when multiple vehicles attempted to follow a Traffic Police patrol car, resulting in a sudden braking incident and subsequent collision. A female passenger was hospitalized following the crash.

A sequence of events on Friday evening, April 17th, culminated in a significant traffic incident on the Central Expressway (CTE) towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), just before the Bukit Timah Road exit. The collision, involving a total of five vehicles, unfolded around 7:10 PM and has drawn attention due to the circumstances surrounding its commencement.

Social media platforms have been abuzz with video footage capturing the incident, illustrating a scenario where vehicles, in an apparent effort to navigate through slightly congested but moving traffic, attempted to align themselves closely behind a Traffic Police (TP) expressway patrol car. The patrol car, clearly identifiable with its emergency blinkers activated, was positioned in the rightmost of the four available lanes.

The critical moments leading up to the pileup appear to have originated from a driver's decision to abruptly cut across lanes, aiming to position their vehicle directly behind the official patrol car. This maneuver, executed by a car in the second lane, placed it in front of other vehicles that were already trailing behind the patrol unit. As traffic conditions were described as only slightly congested, the sudden lane change and subsequent attempt to move into a more advantageous position behind the police vehicle seems to have taken other motorists by surprise.

Without sufficient warning or adequate braking distance, the driver who initiated the cut-in applied their brakes with significant force. This sudden deceleration triggered a domino effect, leading to a chain reaction collision that engulfed multiple vehicles in rapid succession. The footage clearly depicts the progressive impact as each car struggled to react in time to the braking ahead, ultimately resulting in the five-car accident.

In the aftermath of the collision, emergency services were dispatched to the scene. Both the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed their involvement. Responding personnel attended to the individuals involved in the crash. Fortunately, most appeared to be able to respond, with a 32-year-old female passenger being the only one requiring immediate medical attention. She was transported to Singapore General Hospital while remaining conscious.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with unpredictable driving behavior, especially in the vicinity of emergency vehicles. While it is not uncommon for motorists to adjust their positions when encountering emergency services, particularly during peak hours, the actions taken by one driver in this instance led to a cascade of events with tangible consequences, highlighting the importance of maintaining safe following distances and predictable driving patterns on busy roadways.





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Traffic Accident Central Expressway Singapore Chain Collision Emergency Vehicles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Five-Car Pileup on CTE After Drivers Tailgate Traffic Police Patrol CarA multi-vehicle accident involving five cars occurred on the Central Expressway (CTE) after drivers attempted to tailgate a Traffic Police patrol car. The incident led to a chain collision when one car braked suddenly after cutting into the lane.

Read more »

Five-Vehicle Collision on CTE After Cars Tailgate Traffic Police Patrol CarA chain collision involving five cars occurred on the Central Expressway (CTE) after drivers attempted to tailgate a Traffic Police patrol car. The incident happened when one car cut in front of others and braked suddenly, leading to the multi-vehicle crash. A passenger was sent to the hospital.

Read more »

Chain Collision on CTE Involves Five Cars After Driver Cuts In Behind Patrol CarA chain collision involving five vehicles occurred on the Central Expressway (CTE) when a driver attempted to cut in front of other cars to follow a Traffic Police patrol car, subsequently braking and causing the pileup. One passenger was hospitalized.

Read more »

Chain Collision on CTE: Car Cuts In Ahead of Patrol Car, Causes PileupA five-car chain collision occurred on the Central Expressway (CTE) when a car attempted to cut in front of other vehicles to follow a traffic police patrol car, causing the driver to brake suddenly. A passenger was sent to Singapore General Hospital.

Read more »

Chain Reaction Collision on CTE Involves Five Vehicles Following Patrol CarA dangerous lane-cutting maneuver by one driver led to a five-car pileup on the Central Expressway (CTE) as motorists attempted to follow a Traffic Police patrol car. One passenger was transported to the hospital following the incident.

Read more »

Five-Car Chain Collision on CTE After Driver Cuts Ahead of Patrol CarA chain collision involving five vehicles occurred on the Central Expressway (CTE) in Singapore after a car attempted to cut into the lane ahead of vehicles following a traffic police patrol car, causing the lead car to brake suddenly. One passenger was sent to the hospital.

Read more »