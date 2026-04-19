Chain Reaction Collision on CTE Involves Five Vehicles Following Patrol Car

A dangerous lane-cutting maneuver by one driver led to a five-car pileup on the Central Expressway (CTE) as motorists attempted to follow a Traffic Police patrol car. One passenger was transported to the hospital following the incident.

A startling chain reaction collision involving five vehicles unfolded on the Central Expressway (CTE) towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Friday evening, April 17th, around 7:10 PM. The incident occurred before the Bukit Timah Road exit, leaving multiple motorists requiring assistance. The sequence of events, captured on video and shared across social media platforms, highlights a dangerous trend where drivers attempt to strategically position themselves behind or alongside emergency vehicles, particularly during congested periods.

The footage clearly depicts a Traffic Police expressway patrol car proceeding in the rightmost of four lanes, its emergency blinkers activated. As the patrol car advanced, a notable shift in traffic behavior became apparent. Several vehicles in the second lane began to merge into the first lane, seemingly in an effort to follow the police vehicle. While traffic on the other lanes appeared to be moving, albeit with some congestion, the critical moment of the accident was precipitated by a single driver's aggressive maneuver. This driver attempted to cut ahead of other vehicles trailing the patrol car, aiming to get directly behind it. However, their sudden application of brakes triggered a domino effect, causing the vehicles behind them to collide in a rapid succession, ultimately resulting in a five-car pileup.

The precise reasons for the abrupt braking remain unclear from the video, but the action directly initiated the multi-vehicle accident. In the aftermath of the collision, the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed their response to the incident. Emergency services arrived at the scene to assess the situation and provide necessary aid. Fortunately, the 32-year-old female passenger involved in the accident was conscious and transported to Singapore General Hospital for further medical evaluation.

The accident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with erratic driving behavior and the importance of maintaining safe following distances, especially in the presence of emergency vehicles. While the intention to yield or follow an emergency vehicle might be present, the manner in which it is executed can have severe and unforeseen consequences. Authorities are likely to investigate the incident further to determine the exact cause and ensure accountability for the actions that led to the pileup. The congestion on the CTE, particularly during peak hours, often leads to heightened driver stress and a temptation to make risky maneuvers, underscoring the need for constant vigilance and adherence to traffic laws to prevent future accidents of this nature





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CTE Accident Chain Collision Traffic Police Lane Cutting Traffic Safety

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