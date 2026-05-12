Challenges and Opportunities in Commercial Property Investing

The text provides insights into the unique step a 30-year-old is taking in his familial responsibilities and his growing interest in commercial property, with the benefits discussed.

Food Haus is known for its signature dishes, including black truffle roast duck and Thai mookata. Private residential markets are the preferred choice for Singaporean property investors in their 30s seeking their next investment opportunity.

However, a 30-year-old is making a unique step forward by owning an entire HDB coffeeshop, which comprises 10 stalls, as his first investment property. This coffeeshop, known as Food Haus, distinguishes itself as Ang Mo Kio's first 'Instagram-worthy' kopitiam and claims to be the first and only kopitiam in Singapore to serve black truffle roast duck.

The range of stalls offers Thai mookata, Chinese cai fan, Malay cuisine, Indian cuisine, authentic Thai cuisine, ban noodle, and other Asian dishes like mala and chongqing grilled fish. Despite the glamour of owning a coffeeshop, there is a lot of hard work involved to transform a million-dollar capital investment into a high-yielding asset.

The owner, a property agent and investment director at JNA Real Estate, says that the advantages of starting with a vacant unit are setting the rent, selecting tenants, and structuring lease terms. They serve as leverage for price negotiation and attract motivated sellers. The staff requires certain capital and confidence in the location's leasing demand to ensure positive outcomes. Commercial properties offer different market fundamentals, dynamics, and tenant profiles compared to residential properties.

Cashflow visibility is key, with businesses that operate beyond residential tenancy. Diversifying into commercial properties, such as HDB shops and cafes, comes with its own challenges and risks when it comes to divestment.

Therefore, safety nets and thorough research is crucial to make informed decisions





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HDB Kopitiam Commercial Property Divestment Capital Investment

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