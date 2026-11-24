Real Madrid staged a dramatic comeback to defeat PSV Eindhoven 5-1, while Arsenal drew 1-1 with Borussia Dortmund. Manchester City also earned a draw against Napoli in Champions League action.

Football fans across the globe witnessed a day of dramatic twists and high-scoring thrills during the Champions League matches on November 24, 2026. The day was headlined by Real Madrid's stunning five-goal victory over PSV Eindhoven, which kept their perfect start to the tournament alive. Meanwhile, Premier League leaders Arsenal were held to a hard-fought draw by Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester City had to fight back to secure a point against Napoli.

Arsenal and Dortmund Share Points

Arsenal faced a stern test from their Bundesliga counterparts, Borussia Dortmund, at the Emirates Stadium. The match ended in a one-all draw, denying the English club a crucial victory in their group stage campaign. The game remained tight and tactical for much of the contest, with both sides showing defensive resilience.

However, Borussia Dortmund refused to surrender and found an equalizer in the second half. Maximilian Beier netted the crucial goal to level the scores, ensuring that both teams left London with a single point from the fixture. The result maintains Arsenal's position at the top of the table but highlights the competitive nature of the Champions League group stage.

Also read Club Brugge's Freddie Potts Targets Liverpool Shock in Champions League

Real Madrid Reverses PSV Deficit

Real Madrid produced one of the most remarkable comebacks in recent Champions League history by overturning a halftime deficit to defeat PSV Eindhoven 5-1 at home. The Spanish giants looked deeply troubled at the break, trailing 1-0 after Ivan Perisic converted a penalty kick for the Dutch side.

The momentum shifted dramatically in the second half. Federico Valverde ignited the comeback with a goal, followed by a spectacular strike from Jude Bellingham that put Real Madrid ahead. The home side then took complete control of the match as Kylian Mbappe scored twice, effectively ending the contest and sealing a comprehensive victory.

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Vinicius Jr. added a late fifth goal to round off the scoreline, completing a five-goal surge after he had missed several opportunities earlier in the game, including striking the post twice. The win keeps Real Madrid at the summit of their group with a perfect record of maximum points from their opening fixtures.

Manchester City Survives Napoli Challenge

Manchester City endured a nervy afternoon at the Etihad Stadium, having to come from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Napoli. The match began with a scoreless first half, leaving both teams level at the break with no goals on the board.

Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring for Napoli in the second half, putting the Italian side ahead. However, Ayyoub Bouaddi quickly equalized for City, restoring parity to the match. Napoli then regained the lead through Noa Lang, putting City under immense pressure to find an equalizer before the final whistle.

In a dramatic finish, Rayan Cherki scored just four minutes from time to rescue a point for Manchester City. The late goal prevented a defeat and ensured that the English club remained in contention, although the performance raised questions about their defensive stability against top-tier opposition.

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Other European Results Update Standings

Beyond the headline matches, other results in the Champions League group stage saw significant shifts in the standings. Galatasaray defeated Aston Villa 1-0, a result that moved the Turkish club level with the English side on nine points. The decisive moment came in the 77th minute when substitute Deniz Gul scored the only goal of the game.

In another competitive fixture, Bodo/Glimt secured a narrow victory over LASK with a 1-0 scoreline. The winning goal was credited as an own goal by Melayro Bogarde late in the match, adding to the drama of a day filled with unexpected twists and tactical battles across European football.