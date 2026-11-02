Chang Cheng Hokkien Mee closes after 32 years as 11-year-old girl writes thank-you letter to hawkers

Chang Cheng Hokkien Mee served its last meal on Oct 31 after 32 years at Chop Joo Hiong Eating House. The hawkers said loyal customers returned in large numbers and a young patron's thank-you letter touched them.

Chang Cheng Hokkien Mee has closed its doors after 32 years of operation, but the stall still lives on in the hearts of its patrons.

It served its last meal on Oct 31 at Chop Joo Hiong Eating House on Serangoon Avenue 3 in Singapore. The closure was reported in an interview published by Shin Min Daily News on Sunday (Nov 1). In it, the hawkers, Wu Fushun, 64, and his wife Lin Rongduan, 61, spoke about the final stretch of their business. According to the couple, many old customers they had not seen for years came back after news of the coming closure spread.

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Customers Surge As Stall Closes After 32 Years

Wu said customers surged by 50 per cent in the past week alone. The couple said they were deeply touched by the gifts they received from customers, including chocolates and handwritten cards. Among the messages they cherished was a thank-you letter written by an 11-year-old girl, the daughter of their longtime customers.

In a photo of the letter shared with Shin Min Daily News, the girl addressed it to uncle and auntie and said she was sad to see them go. She wrote: 'Therefore, I wanted to write this letter to thank you. To some, this is just an ordinary little stall, but to me, it wasn't just about delicious Hokkien mee, but also about the warm hospitality.

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' She singled out the stall owner in her letter. 'I especially want to thank auntie, because every time I come, you always recognise me and are so kind, making me feel happy and warm. Thank you for your continued kindness and enthusiasm. I will miss your Hokkien mee and the warmth you brought me.

Heartfelt Letter Honours Hawker Couple's Legacy

' The girl also wished the couple good health, peace, happiness and the best for their future. She signed off as 'an 11-year-old girl who loves your Hokkien mee'. Wu said his wife treasured the letter and took it home as a keepsake. Wu explained that for the past 32 years, the couple had run the stall six days a week, for more than 10 hours a day.

The long-term strain gradually took a toll on his health. After weighing their situation, the couple decided to close their doors so they could focus on their wellbeing. Their final weeks showed how deeply the stall had touched generations of diners, from long-time regulars to young fans who grew up with its food.