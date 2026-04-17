Changi Airport Achieves Record Passenger Traffic Amid Geopolitical Shifts

Changi Airport has set a new record for passenger movements, handling 70.4 million passengers in the year ending March 2026, despite a notable decline in Middle Eastern travel. Strong growth from North Asia and Europe, coupled with expanded flight services and resilient cargo operations, underscore the airport's robust performance.

Singapore Changi Airport has reported a record-breaking year for passenger traffic , handling 70.4 million movements for the twelve months ending March 2026. This figure represents a 2.9 per cent increase year-on-year, marking the highest throughput ever recorded over a one-year period. The growth was achieved despite a significant downturn in travel between Singapore and the Middle East, a region impacted by heightened geopolitical tensions.

Overall passenger movements in the first quarter of 2026, from January to March, reached 17.6 million, a 2.3 per cent rise compared to the same period last year. This positive trend was primarily driven by robust travel demand from North Asia and Europe. During March, in response to flight cancellations on Middle Eastern routes, airlines proactively introduced approximately 90 additional flights connecting Singapore with key international destinations. These included services to Frankfurt, London, Munich, Muscat, Paris, Perth, and Sydney. Lim Ching Kiat, executive vice president for air hub and cargo development at Changi Airport Group (CAG), commented on the resilience of travel demand, stating, "Travel demand in the quarter remained strong, bolstered by growth in North Asia and Europe." He further elaborated on the airport's ability to adapt, "While there was some impact from the Middle East crisis, we were resilient and worked closely with our airline partners in response to evolving passenger demand and shifts in travel patterns." CAG emphasized its ongoing commitment to monitoring global geopolitical developments and collaborating with airlines to offer passengers a diverse range of travel alternatives across its extensive network. Aircraft movements, which encompass both landings and take-offs, saw a 1.4 per cent increase in the first quarter, totaling 95,300 movements compared to the previous year. The airport's top five markets for the quarter were China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, and India. Notably, Vietnam and China, both within Changi Airport's top ten markets, exhibited the strongest year-on-year growth, with Vietnam experiencing a 26.5 per cent surge and China a 17.7 per cent increase. The busiest city links for the quarter were Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Jakarta, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. Among the ten busiest routes, Shanghai, Taipei, and Tokyo recorded the most significant growth. In terms of airfreight, Changi Airport handled 517,000 tonnes of throughput in the first quarter, an increase of 7.6 per cent from the previous year. The leading air cargo markets for the quarter were China, the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, and India. Looking at the entirety of 2025, aircraft movements increased by 2.2 per cent year-on-year to 374,000, and airfreight throughput reached 2.08 million tonnes, a 4.5 per cent improvement over the prior year. The first quarter of 2026 also saw Changi Airport expanding its network with new flight services. Singaporean budget airline Scoot launched five weekly flights to Chiang Rai in Thailand and four weekly flights to Palembang in Indonesia. Jetstar Airways introduced three weekly flights to Sunshine Coast and four weekly flights to Newcastle, both via Bali, Indonesia. This expansion has brought Changi Airport's connectivity to Australia to a record nine cities. On the cargo side, Changi Airport welcomed Qantas Freight as a new freighter operator, initiating twice-weekly services between Sydney, Shanghai, Singapore, and Sydney. This new service is expected to enhance capacity and provide new shipping options for businesses operating across Asia, Australia, Europe, and beyond, according to CAG. The airport group continues to prioritize a fast, secure, and optimal experience for its users





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