Executives from Changi Airport Group, FCM Travel, and Oliver Wyman outline key challenges in scaling AI, emphasizing governance, business value, and workforce redeployment.

Senior executives from Changi Airport Group, FCM Travel, and Oliver Wyman recently emphasized that successful artificial intelligence integration requires rigorous business accountability and robust governance frameworks. Despite widespread pilot programs, many large enterprises struggle to scale these technologies effectively across their organizations while maintaining trust and delivering tangible economic value.

Core Principles for AI Integration

James Fong, senior vice president of Enterprise Digital Ecosystem & Business at Changi Airport Group, identified four essential factors for organizations to consider before attempting to scale AI initiatives. These criteria include identifying a genuine business problem, establishing an accountable owner for the project, ensuring clear economic value, and implementing strong governance structures.

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Fong stressed that technology should never drive the search for a problem. Instead, companies must first identify a critical issue that needs solving and then determine if the cost of deploying AI technology is justified by the value of addressing that specific problem. This disciplined approach prevents wasted resources on solutions in search of a purpose.

Measurable Business Outcomes at FCM Travel

Abdel Abatouy, chief technology and information officer for Asia at FCM Travel, argued that companies must evaluate AI investments based on actual business outcomes rather than simple increases in output. FCM introduced agentic AI into its corporate travel booking workflows, allowing consultants to review recommended travel options based on specific customer policies and preferences.

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This technological shift dramatically reduced the time needed to prepare customer quotes from six to eight hours down to approximately thirty minutes. The company also utilizes its Sam AI travel assistant to manage travel disruptions, such as identifying alternative arrangements when flights are canceled, thereby enhancing service resilience.

Rather than reducing headcount, FCM redeployed travel consultants to handle more complex travel requests and VIP services, which Abatouy noted could generate additional revenue. The company also reported a significant reduction in employee overtime in Japan, demonstrating that AI can improve work-life balance while boosting productivity.

Clinical Challenges and Workforce Resistance

Raymond Liu, Group Chief Transformation Officer at the National University Health System, revealed that an AI pilot designed to summarize patient information before doctors' ward rounds remained not fully scaled roughly eighteen months after its initial introduction. Liu attributed this delay partly to established clinical practices and resistance to changes in existing workflows among medical staff.

Junior doctors expressed concerns that arriving later than their colleagues because they had saved time using AI would reflect poorly on them professionally. Additionally, there was significant anxiety regarding deskilling, with questions raised about whether junior doctors were losing the ability to analyze and triage information themselves without automated assistance.

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Governance and Financial Attribution Difficulties

Mohit Tandon, head of the Strategic Delivery Office, Tech&Ops at Prudential plc, stated that measuring the financial contribution of AI remains difficult because the technology is often embedded within broader business processes. Tandon described this measurement challenge as more of an art than a science, noting the difficulty of attributing AI-related improvements directly to profit and loss statements.

Tandon warned that deploying AI without clearly defined objectives could increase workloads, particularly when managers must review low-quality AI-generated content. Without effective oversight and deployment, AI risks creating more work than it eliminates as staff spend time correcting outputs, ultimately eroding the productivity gains it promises.

Strategic Deployment Models

On the topic of governance, Tandon advised that organizations should distinguish between lower-risk applications, such as extracting information from medical documents, and higher-risk activities, such as making decisions on insurance claims. He emphasized that governance requirements must be proportionate to the risks involved and that autonomous agents should not take decisions on everyone's behalf.

The panellists also discussed whether AI transformation should be managed centrally or by individual business units. Abatouy explained that FCM had embedded AI champions across business units to complement its centralized centre of excellence, ensuring AI initiatives remain closely aligned with operational needs. Liu added that central funding may be necessary in healthcare when benefits accrue primarily to patients rather than the departments responsible for implementation.