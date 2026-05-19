Changi Airport Ranked Among World’s Top Ten Emitters as Singapore Rolls Out SAF Levy and Uplift Targets

A new Airport Tracker analysis places Singapore’s Changi Airport ninth globally for aviation CO₂ output, prompting CAAS to launch a sustainable aviation fuel levy and set progressive SAF blending targets up to 5% by 2030 to curb emissions.

Singapore’s Changi Airport has been identified as the ninth‑largest source of aviation‑related carbon emissions worldwide, producing an estimated 14.28 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in the most recent reporting year.

That volume of CO₂ is comparable to the output of more than twenty coal‑fired power plants operating at full capacity. The finding comes from the Airport Tracker project, a collaborative initiative involving ODI Global, Transport & Environment and the International Council on Clean Transportation. The study examined 2023 data from roughly 1,300 airports across the globe and revealed that the Asia‑Pacific region now accounts for the biggest share of aviation emissions, contributing 32 percent of the total global figure.

In response to the growing scrutiny, Singapore’s civil aviation regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), has announced a graduated sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) uplift programme. Starting in 2027, airlines operating out of Changi will be required to blend at least 1 percent SAF into their jet fuel, with the target rising to a range of 3 to 5 percent by 2030, subject to market conditions and the availability of SAF.

Sustainable aviation fuel is derived from low‑carbon feedstocks such as waste oils, municipal solid waste, non‑food crops, or even captured atmospheric CO₂, and can slash lifecycle emissions by up to 80 percent compared with conventional kerosene. According to the International Air Transport Association, widespread SAF adoption could reduce the aviation sector’s carbon footprint by roughly 65 percent, helping the industry move toward a net‑zero goal by 2050.

To fund the transition, CAAS will introduce a SAF levy on all flights departing Singapore from 1 January 2027. The levy will apply to passenger tickets, cargo shipments and general‑aviation operations, and will be calculated on sales made from 1 October 2026. Revenues will be placed in a dedicated SAF Fund, which will be used to purchase SAF, acquire SAF Environmental Attributes and cover related administrative costs.

The original schedule—initially set for ticket sales from 1 April 2026—was postponed amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The levy marks a significant policy step for Singapore, aligning the island‑nation’s aviation hub with global climate objectives while encouraging the development of a regional SAF supply chain





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