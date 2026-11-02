Changi Airport self-check-in kiosks disrupted on Nov 2 due to global APP system outage, services restored by 11am

A global disruption in Advance Passenger Processing systems hit self-service check-in kiosks at all four Changi Airport terminals on Nov 2, preventing self check-in and boarding pass printing. No Changi flights were delayed and services returned to normal by about 11am.

Some self-service check-in kiosks at Changi Airport were disrupted on the morning of Nov 2, affecting all four terminals and stopping self check-in and boarding pass printing.

Changi Airport Group said the problem began at about 8.30am due to a global disruption in Advance Passenger Processing systems. CAG said other airports were similarly affected. The disruption persisted for at least two-and-a-half hours, with check-in processes returning to normal at around 11am. No Changi flights were delayed as a result.

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Airlines Manage Manual Check-In

Some airlines had to manage check-in procedures manually. CAG said ground staff assisted airlines and passengers on the ground during the period, working to minimise any impact on travellers. When The Straits Times visited Changi Airport at 10am, some self-service kiosks at multiple terminals were out of operation. At Terminal 3, automated kiosks at Garuda Indonesia counters appeared blacked out.

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Passengers on flight GA829 to Jakarta, scheduled for 11.45am, were ushered into a separate queue for an accelerated bag check. Several travellers said they were told the system was down. Alvin Ng, 53, a project manager flying to Jakarta for a work trip, said at 10.15am he was unsure if he would make his flight departing in 1.5 hours, as the queue moved slowly.

He added he was lucky his flight was arriving the day before his meetings, so any potential delay would unlikely affect his plans. A later check showed flight GA829 departed as scheduled. No other flights appeared delayed on the airport flight information page. At Terminal 4, self-service kiosks at Korean Air and Cathay Pacific rows were down at 10.30am, with screens displaying taking a break.

Passengers Face Delays At Terminals

Kiosks at Sun PhuQuoc Airways were also out of service. About 10 groups of passengers queued at manual check-in counters at 11.25am. At Terminal 3, Singapore Airlines kiosks appeared to function normally. Scoot experienced a 45-minute disruption to check-in services at Terminal 1 and deployed additional staff at manned counters.

It said check-in operations soon resumed and self-service kiosks were restored. A Scoot passenger surnamed Peng told 8world that a kiosk printed a paper slip instructing her to manually check in at the counter. She waited about 10 to 15 minutes and was satisfied with the staff assistance. By 12.30pm at Terminal 1, most self-service kiosks were operating normally, but they remained down for China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines.

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Queues at China Southern moved smoothly with eight counters open. In contrast, Xiamen Airlines had a long snaking queue of around 50 passengers after 12.45pm, stretching to the terminal drop-off point entrance. Four to five manned counters for regular customers and two for SkyPriority passengers were open. Among those in line were Carina Ong, 58, and her family, waiting to check in for a 3.30pm flight to Fuzhou via Xiamen Airlines.

She was confident of catching the flight and ended up waiting 35 minutes at the counter. A family reportedly waited over 30 minutes. At Terminal 2, operations were back to normal when ST visited at around 1.30pm, with most automated kiosks in operation. Staff wearing SITA polo shirts were seen troubleshooting self-service kiosks at Terminals 1 and 2.

Global Infrastructure Vulnerability Highlighted

SITA is a global IT infrastructure provider. The incident highlights the interconnected nature of global aviation infrastructure, where technical failures in one region can quickly impact major hubs worldwide. Similar incidents have been reported at other major hubs. Incheon Airport also saw its check-in systems resume after 35 flights were delayed.

Travellers facing such disruptions should consult their airline for specific advice and arrive at the airport with ample time. Staff are available to help those who encounter difficulties with digital kiosks.