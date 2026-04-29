Changi Airport Terminal 3 to Get Major Upgrade to Handle More Passengers

Changi Airport Terminal 3 will undergo a significant upgrade to increase passenger capacity and incorporate new digital technologies and robotics. The project, announced by Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, will serve as a testbed for solutions to be implemented at the future Terminal 5.

Changi Airport Terminal 3 is set to undergo a significant upgrade aimed at boosting passenger handling capacity and incorporating cutting-edge technology, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow announced on Wednesday, April 29th.

The project, for which the tender will be released in the latter half of the year, is designed to enhance passenger throughput, particularly during peak travel times, ensuring Changi Airport maintains its high standards of comfort and service as passenger numbers continue to rise. This investment reflects Singapore’s commitment to remaining a leading global aviation hub, even as preparations for the future Terminal 5 (T5) progress.

The upgrade isn’t simply about increasing capacity; it’s about fundamentally improving the passenger experience through the integration of digital solutions and robotics. These advancements will be implemented across various airport functions, including self-service check-in processes, security screening procedures, and even routine tasks like toilet cleaning.

Importantly, Terminal 3 will serve as a crucial testing ground for many of the technologies and systems that will eventually be deployed on a larger scale at the new Terminal 5, which is anticipated to be operational in the mid-2030s. This phased approach allows for refinement and optimization before full-scale implementation, minimizing disruption and maximizing efficiency.

The long-term vision is to expand Changi Airport’s overall capacity to 140 million passengers annually with the completion of T5, a substantial increase of over 50 percent from current levels. The modernization of Terminal 3 is part of a broader S$3 billion (US$2.35 billion) investment announced in 2024 by Changi Airport Group to upgrade Terminals 1 through 4 over a six-year period.

This comprehensive plan demonstrates a proactive strategy to maintain and enhance the competitiveness of Changi Airport in the face of growing global air travel demand. The integration of digital technology and robotics is a key component of this strategy, aiming to streamline processes, reduce wait times, and improve overall operational efficiency. Beyond passenger-facing improvements, the upgrade will also address recent challenges related to flight disruptions.

Following disruptions earlier in the year, Singapore collaborated with airlines to establish over 90 alternative flights from Changi to destinations in Europe and Australia. This collaborative approach proved beneficial for all stakeholders, allowing airlines to mitigate the impact of disruptions while optimizing airport capacity. The Minister highlighted the success of this arrangement, emphasizing the importance of adaptability and collaboration in navigating unforeseen circumstances.

This proactive response underscores Changi Airport’s commitment to minimizing inconvenience for passengers and maintaining a reliable travel experience. The airport’s ability to quickly adapt and implement solutions is a testament to its robust infrastructure and strong partnerships with airlines.

Furthermore, Changi Airport is experiencing significant growth in the cargo sector. In the first quarter of 2026, the airport handled over half a million tonnes of air freight, representing a nearly eight percent increase compared to the same period last year. This performance solidifies Singapore’s position as the ninth busiest air cargo hub globally.

To further strengthen its position in the air cargo market, Singapore is actively seeking to attract new air freight partners to complement existing major players like DHL, FedEx, UPS, and SF Group. The focus is on establishing key routes, particularly between Australia and Asia, to capitalize on growing trade opportunities. This expansion of cargo operations is expected to contribute significantly to Singapore’s economic growth and reinforce its role as a vital logistics hub in the region.

The ongoing investments in both passenger and cargo infrastructure demonstrate a holistic approach to airport development, ensuring Changi Airport remains a world-class facility capable of meeting the evolving needs of the aviation industry. The commitment to innovation, collaboration, and strategic investment positions Changi Airport for continued success in the years to come, bridging the gap between current operations and the ambitious vision of Terminal 5





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