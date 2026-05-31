Changing Careers in a Crowded Market: A Singaporean Woman's Dilemma

A Singaporean woman is weighing her options to change careers in a crowded economic market, and many netizens have shared their thoughts and suggestions in the comments section.

A Singaporean woman is weighing her options to change careers in a crowded economic market . She has spent six years in real estate/property management and plans to complete a part-time IT degree this year.

She hopes to change jobs within one or two years, but is unsure if she should stay in her current job and industry or try a new industry. Many netizens shared their thoughts and suggestions in the comments section, with some saying it is not impossible to change careers, but others warning that it may be difficult and require luck and chance.

Some suggested that she should talk to her current company and transfer to the IT department, while others said that she would need to keep upskilling herself and be a team player. The woman is more interested in the field of technology because of the possibilities of career progression, which is more in demand in the market compared to her current industry.

However, she also acknowledged that the industry in which she wanted to partake is highly competitive, so she is having doubts about her transition. One netizen suggested that his friend managed to transfer with a well-curated portfolio and continuous upskilling, claiming that it is not an impossible move. Another netizen said that moving internally in her current company is probably the easiest way to get her foot in the door, and that she should work 2-3 years before jumping.

Others also remarked that she would need a lot of luck and chances. In summary, switching into the field of technology, or any other career for that matter, is not entirely possible if a person is not willing to grow. As long as one leverages on his/her existing strengths and builds adequate experience, it is very feasible to venture into new grounds in the job market.

Singapore's wage growth is expected to moderate this year as companies adopt a measured approach with heightened geopolitical tensions and inflation risks





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Career Change Singaporean Woman IT Degree Real Estate/Property Management Crowded Economic Market

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