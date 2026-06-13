Charges Laid Over Tanjong Katong Sinkhole That Swallowed Car

Singapore authorities have concluded a joint investigation into a dramatic sinkhole incident that occurred nearly a year ago on Tanjong Katong Road South. The sinkhole opened up beside a worksite constructing a shaft to connect new sewer pipelines, swallowing a car with its driver inside. The driver was rescued and hospitalized. Investigations by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), Ministry of Manpower (MOM), and Land Transport Authority (LTA) identified multiple safety and regulatory failures. Charges have been brought against seven parties including the builder Ohin Construction Co Pte Ltd, its senior management, two Qualified Persons, and a resident engineer. The alleged lapses involve unauthorised building works and road resurfacing, lack of risk assessments and safe work procedures, carrying out specialist works without a required licence, failure to conduct mandatory tests, absence of operational video surveillance, failure to notify authorities of a prior road depression, and false declarations about a site supervisor. Conditional warnings have also been issued to PUB and Surbana Jurong Consultants Pte Ltd. Work on the project remains halted and cannot resume until new parties appointed by PUB submit fresh structural plans that pass comprehensive safety assessments and receive BCA approval. Following the incident, BCA reviewed over 60 similar projects islandwide, finding no safety issues, and issued an industry advisory. MOM has intensified inspections at construction sites, enforcing actions for safety lapses, especially in excavation works. Authorities stress that all road works must have necessary LTA permits and full regulatory compliance, with breaches that endanger the public taken seriously. The case underscores the critical importance of proper supervision, testing, and reporting for underground projects beneath active roads.

Singapore authorities have concluded a joint investigation into a dramatic sinkhole incident that occurred nearly a year ago on Tanjong Katong Road South. The sinkhole opened up beside a worksite constructing a shaft to connect new sewer pipelines, swallowing a car with its driver inside.

The driver was rescued and hospitalized. Investigations by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), Ministry of Manpower (MOM), and Land Transport Authority (LTA) identified multiple safety and regulatory failures. Charges have been brought against seven parties including the builder Ohin Construction Co Pte Ltd, its senior management, two Qualified Persons, and a resident engineer.

The alleged lapses involve unauthorised building works and road resurfacing, lack of risk assessments and safe work procedures, carrying out specialist works without a required licence, failure to conduct mandatory tests, absence of operational video surveillance, failure to notify authorities of a prior road depression, and false declarations about a site supervisor. Conditional warnings have also been issued to PUB and Surbana Jurong Consultants Pte Ltd. Work on the project remains halted and cannot resume until new parties appointed by PUB submit fresh structural plans that pass comprehensive safety assessments and receive BCA approval.

Following the incident, BCA reviewed over 60 similar projects islandwide, finding no safety issues, and issued an industry advisory. MOM has intensified inspections at construction sites, enforcing actions for safety lapses, especially in excavation works. Authorities stress that all road works must have necessary LTA permits and full regulatory compliance, with breaches that endanger the public taken seriously. The case underscores the critical importance of proper supervision, testing, and reporting for underground projects beneath active roads





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Sinkhole Tanjong Katong Singapore Construction Safety Enforcement Action

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