Charity Donation Boxes Stolen from Geylang Vegetarian Stall

A 72-year-old stall owner in Geylang reported the theft of ten donation boxes containing thousands of dollars intended for multiple charities after an employee forgot to bring them indoors. The incident, which occurred on June 14, has prompted police investigation and reconsideration of displaying donation boxes publicly.

Zhu Yunping, a 72-year-old woman who runs the Kwan Tzi Zhai Vegetarian Cuisine stall, reported a theft that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, June 14, at a coffee shop in Block 134 Geylang East Avenue 1.

The incident involved the theft of ten donation boxes that had been left outside her stall. According to Zhu, each box typically holds between $2,000 and $3,000 when full, with proceeds designated for various charitable organizations including the Buddha of Medicine Welfare Society, Chung Hwa Medical Institution, Singapore Buddhist Free Clinic, and the National Kidney Foundation.

The theft went undiscovered until Zhu received a call around 4 a.m. The employee responsible for closing the shop that night was unwell and inadvertently neglected to bring the donation boxes indoors, creating an opportunity for the thief. Police confirmed they were alerted at approximately 5:30 a.m. Zhu, also known as Sister Ping, expressed deep sadness and a sense of personal responsibility, emphasizing that the stolen funds were intended for multiple good causes.

She believes the theft was premeditated, noting that the perpetrator moved within CCTV blind spots. The shop was closed at the time, and shutters blocked cameras from her stall and neighboring stalls, hampering any visual evidence. This is not the first such incident; ten years ago, tens of thousands of dollars in donations were stolen from the same location.

Following that earlier theft, Zhu invested nearly $3,000 to install a fence and purchase a custom opaque stainless steel donation box to enhance security. Despite those precautions, a single lapse in routine led to the latest loss. Zhu described the amount as considerable and voiced hope for a swift resolution, stating she struggles with how to explain the situation to the charitable organizations that rely on these contributions.

The employee involved feels extremely guilty and has repeatedly apologized, as no one anticipated such a betrayal. In the aftermath, coffee shop operators are contemplating the removal of all donation boxes from the premises to prevent future occurrences. The incident highlights vulnerabilities in managing public charity collections and raises concerns about exploiting goodwill for personal gain. Community members have expressed outrage over targeting donations meant for the sick and less fortunate.

Zhu remains determined to cooperate with authorities and hopes the thief will be brought to justice soon. This event serves as a stark reminder that even with security measures, human error can lead to significant losses for charitable causes





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